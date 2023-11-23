Launching a DeFi company? 9 Tips for Choosing the Best Location

In this age of digital and remote business operations, it is not unusual to hear that choosing the location of a company’s headquarters is not as important a decision as it used to be. However, if an entrepreneur is starting a decentralized finance company, it would be wise to put that advice aside. Launching in a relatively young industry with a volatile regulatory environment and unique talent requirements means choosing a headquarters location is a really important decision.

So what details should an entrepreneur consider and what checkboxes should be ticked when researching where to launch a DeFi company? Below, nine members of the Cointelegraph Innovation Circle share their acquired industry knowledge to help a DeFi founder who is considering where to locate his startup headquarters.

Look for existing rules and support

The world is changing rapidly, and we have seen a huge move to remote operations, which definitely needs to be considered. But DeFi still has many complexities. An essential goal would probably be to be located in the most regulated and supportive area, as this will allow you to focus on growth rather than having to navigate through uncertain regulations and/or restrictive laws. -Elias Salvatore, Fluz XYZ

Think about how you want to manage talent

Talent is the most important driver for early stage companies. I’ve seen many founders set up physical offices in areas where the number of engineers is high and early roles are important so that company culture can be developed. Conversely, I’ve also seen larger companies employ a remote-first global workforce and not even establish a physical headquarters. There is no “one size fits all” answer. -Megan Nievold, BingX

Consider access to the broader DeFi ecosystem

While it is important to select a jurisdiction with favorable DeFi regulations, it is equally important to consider a location that offers access to the broader DeFi ecosystem. An entrepreneur’s success often depends on their network and support system. Being centrally located near industry events can provide talent and fellow DeFi companies a unique advantage that enhances collaboration and innovation. – Sheraz Ahmed, Storm Partners

Look for quality blockchain communities and infrastructure

Together, infrastructure and ecosystem support play an important role. Choose regions with active blockchain communities, quality technical infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives. This not only ensures easy compliance but also ensures synergy with like-minded innovators, which is essential for expansion in the DeFi sector. – Maksim Ilyashenko, My NFT Wars: Riftwardens

Prioritize the regulatory environment

Entrepreneurs should prioritize the regulatory environment when selecting the headquarters for their DeFi company. This is important because regulations can either foster growth and innovation or lead to legal challenges and restrictions, which can have a significant impact on a company’s success and sustainability. – Vineeta Rathi, Systango

Research tax policies

Operating in different jurisdictions can present unique challenges due to differences in taxation policies and regulatory frameworks. For example, some countries have more favorable tax policies for crypto businesses, while others have stricter regulations. – Tammy Paola, ZeroCap

Review your goals and values

Choosing the right location for a DeFi company’s headquarters involves a careful balance between regulatory compliance, access to talent and markets, tax considerations, and the overall business environment. This is a decision that requires thorough research and a review of your specific business goals and values. – Myrtle Anne Ramos, Block Tides

Try to minimize legal challenges

An important factor to consider is the regulatory environment. A country’s legal and regulatory framework can affect operations, compliance costs and investor confidence. Choose a favorable jurisdiction to increase business stability and minimize legal challenges. -Anthony Georgiades, Pestle Network

Keep costs and capital access in mind

In many countries, DeFi companies are unregulated or minimally regulated. A DeFi entrepreneur should set up their headquarters in a location where laws are favorable to crypto-native companies. Founders must also take into account taxation, access to capital, commercial real estate costs, and other factors. All these factors are important as they provide legal clarity and external stability for a company. -Abhishek Singh, Advocate

This article was published through Cointelegraph Innovation Circle, a verified organization of senior executives and experts in the blockchain technology industry who are building the future through the power of connection, collaboration, and thought leadership. The opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Cointelegraph.

Source: cointelegraph.com