Launch of the world's first climate-focused guarantee company

The world’s first climate-focused guarantee company to unlock billions of dollars in climate finance for developing countries by providing guarantees to institutional investors purchasing green bonds issued and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and green debt issued in the private credit market. Ready for.

Green Guarantee Company (GGC), developed by Development Guarantee Group, which was co-founded with Cardano Development, celebrated the launch of its operations with a market closing ceremony on the LSE last Friday.

GGC will use the guarantee to help borrowers in developing countries improve their credit ratings by accessing global capital markets such as the LSE. The company is accessing capital from the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) through its MOBILIST programme, Green Climate Fund, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) with Prosper Africa. And norfund.

GGC will leverage an initial $100 million from these investors to provide up to $1 billion in guarantees based on an investment grade rating of BBB/Stable from Fitch Ratings.

Initially, it will focus on the private debt and LSE green bond markets but there are plans to expand to other major exchanges. It will seek to raise additional capital from the private sector as it scales up its operations, aiming for guaranteed capacity of $5 billion or more by 2035. GGC’s cover will prioritize green infrastructure, renewable resources, alternative energy and clean transportation.

Guarantees will be given priority for issuers from countries eligible for official development assistance in Africa, Asia and Latin America, including India, Indonesia, Brazil, Bangladesh, Philippines, Egypt, Vietnam and Kenya. The guarantee is important to enable developing countries to access long-term hard currency debt financing to combat climate change.

By helping to improve the credit rating of assets to above investment grade, guarantees enable borrowers in developing countries to access a larger pool of capital at lower costs. GGC also plans to help borrowers deliver higher standards of reporting on the climate impact of green bonds and the loans it guarantees.

The company will work with issuers to build their ability to deliver quality and consistent reporting to help make developing country green bonds and debt an attractive asset class worthy of a larger allocation in global climate debt portfolios.

Christopher Marks, Director of the GGC, says: “The GGC will provide critical support to enable issuers in developing countries to access the financing they need to tackle the impacts of climate change on their populations, especially the poorest. This support is critical as both increased fiscal pressures following the pandemic and downward pressure on developing countries’ sovereign ratings will limit their private sectors’ access to global debt capital markets at a time when climate action is increasingly urgent. Has been.

Andrew Mitchell, UK Minister of State at FCDO, says: “The GGC’s ambition to unlock $1 billion in climate finance is a clear example of the powerful role that public markets can play in raising the capital needed to realize climate change in emerging markets Are. The UK’s recent International Development White Paper highlighted the need for greater investment in these markets, including from the private sector. MOBILIST’s investment in GGC provides that approach by raising new sources of finance through new vehicles that can attract new investors on a large scale. The UK is proud to support the GGC through MOBILIST and be one of the largest donors to the GCF.

GCF Deputy Executive Director Henry Gonzalez says: “The GGC will make a fundamental contribution to the GCF’s mission to mobilize global capital at scale for climate finance. GCF is proud to be the anchor investor in this unique institution. “This will further unlock global credit and guarantee markets for climate action, supporting the most vulnerable communities in the developing world.”

USAID Chief Climate Officer Gillian Caldwell says: “We need to use all the tools at our disposal to crowd in climate finance where it is needed most, and investment grade guarantees are among the most powerful tools we have.” Is one of. USAID is proud to support the GGC in catalyzing climate finance in developing economies.

British Robinson, coordinator of Prosper Africa, says: “GGC – an example of the kind of systemic change that is needed in the development finance system to meet our global climate responsibilities – is a privately held company solely focused on climate investing. The GGC has a large amount of capital that can finance needed adaptation and mitigation projects across Africa.”

Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director and CEO of NSIA, says: “As a long-term investor of Nigeria’s sovereign assets, our strategy is based on the adoption of sustainable investment opportunities that maintain environmental stewardship. Given the global urgency for positive climate action, our collaboration with the GGC will expand access to climate adaptive solutions, particularly in emerging markets. “It reaffirms our focus on creating shared value for people and planet.”

Katherine Kasen Conradie, Investment Director at Norfund, the Norwegian government’s investment fund for developing countries, says: “Norfund is proud to have played a role in establishing the GGC. We believe this model has the potential to mitigate or adapt to climate risks. There is potential to raise considerable capital for investment. GGC has the right team, the right tools and a promising capital structure to achieve its ambitious goals.

Boo Hock Khoo, Chairman of The Development Guarantee Group, says: “Climate financing from developed to developing countries will be central to the success of the world’s collective efforts to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees. Greater mobilization of long-term pension, insurance and other global institutional capital will be required. This makes the creation of an investment grade guarantor supporting climate-focused debt instruments for these investors through the world’s major financial markets both timely and important.

Joost Zuidberg, CEO of Cardano Development, says: “Cardano Development is pleased to announce the launch of GGC, which was established by the Development Guarantee Group, which was co-founded with Cardano Development. At Cardano Development, we recognize the indispensable role that guarantees play in facilitating access to long-term debt financing, mobilizing the additional private capital resources needed to combat climate change and increasing interest in capital markets, particularly in developing countries. Contributes to. “Ultimately ensure sustainable economic development in these areas.”

