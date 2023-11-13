Following the success of last year’s inaugural seed capital investment fund, The Dyers Company is pleased to launch the fund for the second year running.

This initiative is designed to support innovation and commercialization of business ideas within the dyeing industry. Last date of application is 15 December 2023.

Dyers will consider initial equity investments of up to £25,000 per venture for new businesses and entrepreneurs looking to turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses. This initiative covers a wide range of color and dyeing related industries/activities including color chemistry and science, food technology, health care (for example, medical colors), engineering, sustainable dyeing, textile production for fashion and interiors and much more. Is relevant to the series. ,

Over time it is hoped that the fund will increase the economic impact of dyeing in the UK through the creation and ongoing support of new businesses, providing vital resources and mentoring for color and dyeing professionals from a variety of industries.

Historically, The Dyers Company has supported academics and students in their field with grants, scholarships and financial awards. This will continue, and the initiative provides support to individuals who are looking for ways to take the next step in their careers. Dyers Company Seed Capital Investment Fund is provided in exchange for a minority equity stake in the business.

Martin Lane, clerk at The Dyers Company, says: “The Dyers Company supports the UK dyeing industries by promoting innovation, technical education and sustainability. It builds on the company’s work over the past centuries to maintain quality standards in the dyeing craft and industry. “This fund applies those historic relationships with industry as we support those at the forefront of new technologies.”

Recipients of the inaugural round of funding were SAGES London, a London-based start-up that creates sustainable dyes using plant waste, and Loom & Power, a Cotswold-based company that develops new technologies in the field of fibers and materials. Focuses on.

Tom O’Hare, director of Loom & Power, says: “We are using the investment in our journey to develop a new method for yarn dyeing that increases design freedom and reduces our carbon and water footprint. Is. After an engaging session with the committee we were thrilled to be successful in securing seed funding from The Dyers Company. This has been a real catalyst for our business and has enabled us to invest in equipment and materials to further develop our dyeing technology and significantly accelerate our plans. From here we expect to generate our first sales using our technology within the next quarter, which will mark an important milestone in our journey.

In the longer term, we want to attract venture capital and angel investors in a broader funding round to help build and scale our capabilities. This will allow us to have a real impact on the industry and reduce our collective footprint. Dyers Company is now with us on this journey, and we look forward to further conversations with the Committee and the wider company.

Emily Taylor, SAGES Director: “The Dyers Company seed investment has been vital to the ongoing growth of SAGES. This has allowed us to acquire critical equipment which, in turn, has allowed us to carry out innovative R&D in the commercialization of our dyes. The investment has served as validation of our efforts and given us confidence in achieving our goals of making commercially viable colors from food waste. We are very grateful for the support and look forward to continuing our relationship with The Dyers Company as our business grows.

Time

Dyers Company Seed Capital Investment Fund is structured as a two-stage process. Phase one is an online application, and entries will be open till December 15, 2023. These will then be reviewed by a screening committee consisting of members of The Dyers Color Committee with substantial experience of color commercialization.

Phase two is the short-listing of a small number of potential candidates who will be invited for interview in early spring 2024, after which successful businesses will be announced for The Dyers Company Seed Capital Investment funding.

how to apply

Open to UK residents only, applications for The Dyers Company Seed Capital Investment can be made online here.

Source: bmmagazine.co.uk