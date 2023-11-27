Historic new series focusing on the trans and non-binary community to premiere on November 28

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a continued effort to elevate diverse programming, Latino Alternative Television ( www.latv.com ), the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the country, and the second largest U.S. Hispanic-focused digital network, will premiere “Royal Tea” on November 28. Hosted by Queen Victoria Ortega, the series is an inspiring, funny, and hard-hitting half-hour talk show honoring excellence in the trans and non-binary community.

“Royal Tea” is LATV’s latest big title series featuring LGBTQ+ content under the network’s “LATV Queer” programming.

“I have always loved that we have the platform at LATV to create opportunities that give us the privilege of working with these diverse communities,” says Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV. “Seeing this project come to life so brilliantly by a team of trans-Latin and non-binary writers, producers and crew reminds us why inclusion is important for society and business.”

The show’s guests include, in addition to the host, Queen Victoria shia diamond (Singers of the “I Am America” ​​theme from HBO’s “We’re Here” and “Chasing Dreams” from Hulu’s “Changing the Game”), angelica ross (the first transgender woman to star as Roxie Hart in “Pose,” “American Horror Story,” and “Chicago” on Broadway) and model eris wanzer (Herself in Whoopi Goldberg’s “Strut” on OWN).

Palencia and her team at LATV created the “Royal Tea” with the support of Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures and its Inclusion Investment Fund, which was used to fund more than 30 ideas across a dozen diverse owned, operated and/or targeted media partners. have to has to. , Palencia is also behind series such as “My Health Agenda,” “Living y Ready,” and “Mas Que Pride.”

“Royal Tea” will blend Queen Victoria Ortega’s brand of “get it done” service and community activism with her trademark spicy wit, extensive knowledge and connections to the trans and non-binary community. In addition to the “Royal Tea”, the Queen serves as International Chair of Flux, a network of trans leaders dedicated to raising the profile of trans and gender non-conforming communities.

Each episode will feature a special guest co-host alongside Queen to help explore an important topic impacting the community, or celebrate stars, scholars and leaders who inspire the world with their talents.

The “High Tea” segment features guests spilling tea on the week’s hottest topics. Other segments include interviews with trans and non-binary thought leaders and artists as they share their work and personal journeys. “Royal Tea” will also explore the Queen’s extensive international work and reach, taking viewers to diverse locations in her community, including the Philippines, Europe, Mexico, Washington DC, Florida and New York.

Main episodes include:

Title: “The Tea in Health” Premiere Episode Co-Host Bambi Salcedo and Special Guest Melody Torres

Title “Funny Business” (comedy) co-host D’Lo and special guest Billy Lee

Title: Making Money | (Building Wealth) Co-host Mars Wright and special guest Leo Aquino

Title: Sangeeta | Co-host Shea Diamond and special guest Angelica Ross

Title: Food for Thought | Co-hosts Chef Pink DeLongpre, (“Bar Rescue,” “Cutthroat Kitchen”) Special guest graduates of the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Culinary Services Program Victoria Perez and Max Figueroa

Title: Unity (Reimagining Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience) Co-host Queen Chela DeMuir and special guest Ashley-Marie Preston

Title: “Slayed to the Fashion” co-host Aris Wanzer and special guest Laith Ashley

Latino Alternative Television can be found on LATV.com, the LATV app, and is broadcast in the Los Angeles market on Spectrum. It can also be found on Samsung, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and Android TV.

About LATV

Latino Alternative Television (LATV) ( www.latv.com ) is the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the country and the second largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States. Latino Alternative Television’s advertising network reaches over 178 million individuals and reaches 19% of the U.S. Latino demographic. A leading bilingual media company that is elevating Latino voices and redefining Latino culture, Latino Alternative Television’s content emphasizes youth Latino culture and Latino empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride . Visit for more information www.latv.com ,

