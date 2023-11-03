Hillsboro, Ore., November 02, 2023–(Business Wire)–Low power programmable leader Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) announced that it has been named an Electronics Industry Awards (EIA) winner. Lattice Radiant® Design Software won ‘Design Tool of the Year’ and the Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform was ‘Highly Commended’ in the ‘Semiconductor Product of the Year’ category.

“Lattice is committed to providing best-in-class FPGA and software solutions to enable our customers to increase power efficiency, optimize performance, and get to market faster,” said Gordon Hands, senior director of product marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. ” “We are honored to receive this recognition from EIA, and look forward to unlocking even greater possibilities with our leadership product portfolio to meet the needs of our customers.”

The EIA is an annual awards program that recognizes and rewards the most innovative and impactful products and companies in the electronics industry. Winners are determined through online voting and review of entry submissions by an independent panel of industry experts.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is a low-power programmable LiDAR. We solve customer problems across the entire network, from edge to cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships and commitment to world-class support allow our customers to quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smarter, safer and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, TwitterFacebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (and designs), and specific product designations are registered trademarks or trademarks of either Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the term “Partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

General Information: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102561041/en/

Contact

media Contact:

Sophia Hong

lattice semiconductor

503-268-8786

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

rick muscha

lattice semiconductor

408-826-6000

[email protected]

Source