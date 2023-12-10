Latino-owned businesses bring holiday cheer to Christmas Village at Love Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The holiday season is in full swing and today visitors to Center City’s Christmas Village were welcomed with a traditional cultural celebration. The festive outdoor market is making sure there are even more Latino-owned businesses represented this year.

The musical group, Los Bomberos de la Calle, took over Love Park with a Puerto Rican version of the Christmas carol, known as “Parranda”.

Authentic percussion music inspired both the audience and those inside the kitchen to dance, while many enjoyed traditional fried delicious pastillilos.

“We wanted to bring our culture to Love Park to show people that it’s fun, we love to have a good time,” said Rafael Álvarez Febo of Esperanza.

The festivities are highlighting new Latino-owned businesses featured inside the Christmas Village this year, including food vendors like Amy’s Pastillelos and a welcome center offering crafts from Latin America.

“We want to bring a little bit of Latin America to Philadelphia and make people feel a little bit warmer during this season.” said Aurora Zacharias from the Welcome Center.

It’s an opportunity business owners say they wouldn’t have had if it weren’t for a grant program through the Commerce Department that allows businesses to use three kiosks on a rotating basis.

“There is a financial barrier to getting a booth,” Febo said.

And it is precisely this hurdle that nonprofits like Esperanza set out to provide a platform for a group of budding entrepreneurs.

“They have this great opportunity to make big profits, build good relationships and be seen on the center stage of the city like Love Park,” Febo said.

Even though Christmas Village is a German organization, he says there has always been a focus over the years on representing all backgrounds.

“This doesn’t mean we only have European vendors. We want it to be international. We want everyone to have a place here,” said Claire Kunovic, Christmas Village social media manager.

A place where all kinds of Christmas traditions are celebrated.

