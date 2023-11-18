Shakira, Karol G and Natalia Lafourcade win big at the first Latin Grammys held outside South America.

The 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards took place last night in Seville, Spain. It was the first time that the ceremony was held outside South America and featured a star-studded show with performances from nominees Rosalía, Shakira and Laura Pausini.

The top gong went to Karol G’s ‘Manana Sera Bonito’, which was crowned Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album.

The Song of the Year and Pop Song awards went to Argentinian producer Bizzrap for his tune ‘Shakira: Bizzrap Music Sessions, Vol.’ 53′, a collaboration with the famous Colombian singer, which made headlines as an apparent diss track to her ex Gerard Pique.

Shakira, who attended the ceremony in Seville, Spain with her two children, Milan and Sasha, said she wanted to dedicate the award to him “because I promised him I would be happy.”

Natalia Lafourcade, who has the most Latin Grammy titles in history, added more awards to her record-breaking list with Record of the Year. Her song ‘De Todas Las Flores’ also won Best Singer-Songwriter Song, bringing Lafourcade’s total number of Latin Grammy Awards to 17 – the most for any female artist.

Edgar Barrera, who started as the favorite with 13 nominations, had to be content with three awards: Composer of the Year (a category awarded for the first time), Producer of the Year and Best Regional Mexican Song. The award was received for the composition ‘Un X100Tu’, a collaboration with his disciples, Grupo Frontera and superstar Bad Bunny.

Moving the show to Seville for the first time meant that flamenco would be present throughout the night.

It was performed from the opening by Rosalía, who returned to her origins to offer her version of ‘Se nos muerte el amor’ by Rocío Jurado, to the musical number of Andrea Bocelli who presented ‘Granada’ composed by the Mexican did. Performance of ‘Corazon Partio’ by Agustín Lara and Alejandro Sanz, accompanied by 30 flamenco dancers.

But the Seville setting has not been without controversy.

The transfer outside South America is due to a three-year sponsorship agreement with the government of the Spanish Andalusian region. However, for many South American artists, the move reflects a continuation of the preference for Spanish-language music over Latin music.

