WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — India hdpe pipes market Price is estimated US$0.90 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 7.9% As per the latest market report, in the forecast period of 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

HDPE pipes, or high density polyethylene pipes, are a type of plastic pipes commonly used for various applications in water supply, sewage, and agricultural sectors. HDPE pipes are known for their high strength, durability, flexibility and resistance to corrosion and chemicals.

HDPE pipes are known for their ease of installation. The lightweight nature of these pipes simplifies transportation and handling, thereby reducing labor costs and installation time. This is especially beneficial in large-scale infrastructure projects.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalState, the India HDPE Pipes market has been analyzed On the basis of market segments including diameter, application, end user and geography/regions (including North India, West & Central India, South India, East India) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

, The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030. Market information for India HDPE Pipes market provides market size by various products/services/equipment based on market value (US$/Euro million) and volume (tonnes), assessment of demand in key segments, customer sentiments, price points. Covers. Cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuations, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, the long-term sector and 10-year outlook of the products/services and its impact on the India HDPE Pipes market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

Request a Customization-

India HDPE Pipes Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on application, the sewer and drain segment is projected to dominate the HDPE pipe market at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. It offers excellent chemical resistance, ensuring safe and efficient transportation of sludge.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$0.90 billion Market Size Forecast 1.52 billion US dollars growth rate 7.9% major section sewer and drain major market mover Continuous development of infrastructure in India

rapid pace of urbanization

government initiative Profile of companies Supreme Industries

Jain Irrigation

Astral Pipes

Vectus Industries

dolphin polyplast

Ambition Pipes

star plastic

Fineflow Plastic Industries

Ashirwad Pipes

Finolex Industries

Prince Pipes, Apollo Pipes

Modigold Pipes Private Limited

elegant polymer

Tirupati Polyflex

Ocean Pipes & Fittings LLP

Prayag Pipe

Skipper Pipes

Koemmerling

Know more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some key players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the major developments in India HDPE pipe market include,

In June 2020, Atcor Inc. announced the acquisition of United Poly Systems, a manufacturer of high density polyethylene (HDPE) pressure pipe and conduit for the telecommunications, water infrastructure, renewables and energy markets.

Some of the key players and suppliers contributing significantly to the growth of the India HDPE Pipes market include Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, Astral Pipes, Vectus Industries, Dolphin Polyplast, Ambition Pipes, Star Plastics, Fineflow Plastic Industries, Ashirwad Pipes, Finolex Industries, Prince Pipes, Apollo Pipes, Modigold Pipes Pvt Ltd, Elegant Polymers, Tirupati Polyflex, Ocean Pipes & Fittings LLP, Prayag Pipes, Skipper Pipes, & Koemerling, among others.

Get Free Sample-

Rational State has fragmented India hdpe pipes Market by diameter, application, end user and region

India hdpe pipes market Value (US$M), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Diameter <20mm 20-120mm 121-160mm <160mm

India hdpe pipes market Value (US$M), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application irrigation water supply sewer and drain line pipe oil Gas Other (heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), etc.)

India hdpe pipes market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Agriculture residential commercial industrial

India hdpe pipes market Value (US$M), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North India West and Central India south india eastern india



For more information about this report-

Main questions answered in HDPE Pipes Report:

What will be the market value of India HDPE Pipes market by 2030?

What is the India HDPE Pipes market size?

What are the market drivers of India HDPE Pipes market?

What are the key trends in India HDPE pipe market?

Which is the leading region in India HDPE Pipes market?

Which are the major companies operating in India HDPE Pipes market?

What is the market share of major segments in India HDPE Pipes market?

There is a 20% discount going on at the end of the year-

Check out our trending reports

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download key insights and market data – raise a question

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStats is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategies and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico and the US to support its global and diverse businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing over 850 market research and industry reports report store annual.

RationalStats has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to meet customer needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

[email protected]

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , pinterest

Source: www.globenewswire.com