Latest Samsung leak reveals powerful Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is working hard on the next Z Galaxy Flip to match the promise and potential of the new flagship Galaxy S24 family.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphone (Photo by Andreas Rentz/MTV/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV

The details come from GalaxyClub, which shows the Galaxy Z Flip 6 having a larger battery capacity than last year’s Z Flip 5. The Flip is expected to have a 1097 mAh and 2790 mAh battery with an increase in total capacity of about eight percent. In flip phone.

Like many folding phones, the Z Flip 6 has two separate cells packed on either side of the crease to help better distribute the weight of the handset. This is an easier option to make than a book-style foldable because the nature of flip phones tends to place more weight on the base; The small battery at the top leaves a natural gap for the camera. This is less the case with the Z Fold series, where the same size battery on both sides is given higher priority.

One thing this increased battery size will provide is parity with the base Galaxy S model. Last year, the S23 had 500 mAh more rated capacity than the Z Flip 5. This year, the S24 comes with a 3880 mAh rated battery compared to the discussed capacity of 3887 mAh for the Flip 7 – effectively, both handsets will come with identically specified batteries.

This will allow the Z Flip 6 to evolve into a “standard” phone that folds in half, treating technology as a priority and features as secondary, rather than as a bonus.

Folded phones will be priced higher for some time to come – even if Samsung is investigating a foldable FE-based phone – but making sure everything else’s specifications match regular phones keeps them from becoming delicate fashion pieces. Would go a long way in creating an acceptable workhorse instead.

