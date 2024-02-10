February 10, 2024
Latest Samsung leak reveals powerful Galaxy Z Flip


Samsung is working hard on the next Z Galaxy Flip to match the promise and potential of the new flagship Galaxy S24 family.

The details come from GalaxyClub, which shows the Galaxy Z Flip 6 having a larger battery capacity than last year’s Z Flip 5. The Flip is expected to have a 1097 mAh and 2790 mAh battery with an increase in total capacity of about eight percent. In flip phone.

Like many folding phones, the Z Flip 6 has two separate cells packed on either side of the crease to help better distribute the weight of the handset. This is an easier option to make than a book-style foldable because the nature of flip phones tends to place more weight on the base; The small battery at the top leaves a natural gap for the camera. This is less the case with the Z Fold series, where the same size battery on both sides is given higher priority.

One thing this increased battery size will provide is parity with the base Galaxy S model. Last year, the S23 had 500 mAh more rated capacity than the Z Flip 5. This year, the S24 comes with a 3880 mAh rated battery compared to the discussed capacity of 3887 mAh for the Flip 7 – effectively, both handsets will come with identically specified batteries.

This will allow the Z Flip 6 to evolve into a “standard” phone that folds in half, treating technology as a priority and features as secondary, rather than as a bonus.

Folded phones will be priced higher for some time to come – even if Samsung is investigating a foldable FE-based phone – but making sure everything else’s specifications match regular phones keeps them from becoming delicate fashion pieces. Would go a long way in creating an acceptable workhorse instead.

Now read the latest offers for the new Galaxy S24 handset…

Source: www.forbes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Do you want to ski this half season? It has the best snow in Europe

February 10, 2024

Should You Buy Celsius Stock Handed Over Fist With $100 Right Now? , The Motley Fool

February 10, 2024

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Do you want to ski this half season? It has the best snow in Europe

February 10, 2024

Should You Buy Celsius Stock Handed Over Fist With $100 Right Now? , The Motley Fool

February 10, 2024
Cosupport AI secures patent for its customer support solutions that innovate business operations

Cosupport AI secures patent for its customer support solutions that innovate business operations

February 10, 2024

Do you know how much you have saved for retirement? 1 in 4 Americans doesn’t do this.

February 10, 2024
This Week in Crypto Games: 'Pixel' Airdrop Begins, 'Shrapnel' Starts 0K Showdown – Decrypt

This Week in Crypto Games: ‘Pixel’ Airdrop Begins, ‘Shrapnel’ Starts $100K Showdown – Decrypt

February 10, 2024
Spring home buying season is just around the corner. Real estate professionals say this year's crowd could push prices up 5% after a weak 2023.

Spring home buying season is just around the corner. Real estate professionals say this year’s crowd could push prices up 5% after a weak 2023.

February 10, 2024