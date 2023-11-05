Latest revelations contradict Joe Biden's sweeping denials on Hunter

In a 2020 interview on Fox News with conservative pundit Tucker Carlson, Bobulinski said that James and Hunter Biden also attended the meeting. “We didn’t go into too much detail about the business,” Bobulinski said, but he added that it was “absolutely clear” that Hunter Biden discussed the deal with his father.

In September, House Republicans released an FBI summary of an interview agents conducted with Bobulinski in late 2020, showing that Bobulinski told investigators the same basic story: that he had discussed the China venture with Joe Biden. The summary gives added weight to Boblinski’s public claims because lying to the FBI to influence an investigation could lead to criminal charges.

Bobulinski has said he did not have any in-depth discussions on trade with Joe Biden. Archer has said that Joe Biden was familiar with his son’s business dealings and that he has seen the president have pleasant exchanges with his son’s business partners on the phone, but that he has not seen him get involved in the details of his son’s business Is.

In an article published in September, the former chairman of the hedge fund run by James and Hunter Biden a decade and a half ago told The Wall Street Journal that Joe Biden, who was a senator at the time, would sometimes participate in business calls. her relatives. Former Paradigm Global Advisors executive Charles Provini said that much of Joe Biden’s involvement was “just enjoyable”, but that topics such as Provini’s job duties and litigation related to the fund were also discussed on these calls. Provini sued Paradigm and the case was dismissed.

Asked by a reporter in July whether the White House stood by claims that Biden never discussed his business dealings with his son, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre responded with a more limited claim: “The President was never in business with his son,” he said.

In response to a question about the phone conversations detailed by Archer, the President said in August, “I have never had a business conversation with anyone,” a statement consistent with Archer’s testimony.

Asked whether the president has a widespread denial of discussing his relatives’ business dealings with anyone, the White House cited testimony from House witnesses who said they saw no such conversations.

no money from china

Jo Biden has also faced questions about Hunter Biden’s dealings outside Ukraine.

In an October 2020 debate, Joe Biden was asked about the appropriateness of Hunter’s work in China and Burisma during his vice presidency.

“My son has not made money in this matter, what are you talking about, China. I don’t have it … The only person making money from China is this guy,” he said, referring to Trump. “No one else has made money from China.”

The moderator’s question referred to Hunter Biden’s work in China during Biden’s tenure as vice president. Hunter Biden entered into a venture with Chinese asset managers, Bohai Harvest RST, while his father was vice president. The extent to which Hunter Biden benefited from his involvement in the venture is unclear. A representative of Hunter Biden has said that his work on a venture-related advisory board during the Obama years was unpaid.

But the more common claim that Hunter Biden made no money from China is false. In court this July, Hunter Biden admitted paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Chinese energy firm, CEFC, and its affiliates after his father became vice president.

entities controlled by James and Hunter Biden received nearly $5 million in legal and consulting fees from a Chinese energy company and its executives while their father was out of office, according to a Washington Post analysis published last year. At a plea deal hearing this July, Hunter Biden admitted receiving income from CEFC.

There is no use in Biden’s name

bAiden has also given general assurances that his relatives have not benefited from an association with a powerful public official.

In an October 2020 interview, Milwaukee-area television reporter Adrienne Pedersen quoted then-candidate Biden in a statement by Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson alleging that “Hunter Biden, along with other members of the Biden family “Together, we profited from Biden’s name.”

“Are there any validity to Senator Johnson’s claims?”. Pedersen asked.

“Nothing,” Biden said, “Ron should be ashamed of himself.”

Johnson’s original comments were made in reference to a 2020 report released by Senate Republicans that examined the foreign dealings of Biden relatives. The report details alleged payments made by CEFC and its affiliates to accounts linked to Hunter Biden, James Biden and James’ wife Sarah Biden.

