Latest iPhone 16 Exclusive Details All-New Apple Upgrade

Updated Dec. 17: Article originally posted Dec. 16.

Leaks continue to reveal the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, and the latest look at Apple’s next iPhone reveals a significant update.

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button David Phelan

In a comprehensive analysis of the current leaks, the MacRumors team has showcased the size, shape, feel, and physical interface in a series of exclusive digital renders. Some leaks suggest that Apple is still keeping its options open, with three models of the potential iPhone 16.

All three feature action buttons. This user-defined button was introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, but did not appear on the vanilla iPhone 16 or 16 Plus. This is about to change in 2024, with each new iPhone owner being able to decide what the new button can do.

All designs show that it comes with disadvantages. We’ll say goodbye to the mute switch – although the mute function is one of the options you can add to the action button. There is also a question about the style of the button. Initial leaks suggested that the same physical button would come from the iPhone 15 Pro; The latest details (and its most up-to-date renders) have Apple moving toward capacitive action buttons for 2024’s base iPhones.

Some renders show the iPhone 16 with a capture button. This is one of the key features that Apple is still deciding on. As the name suggests, it can act as a shutter button for the camera. As for the force-sensitive buttons, there’s also the possibility that you can hold the focus point and move the camera to another subject, as more traditional physical cameras can do.

The action button should come to the iPhone 16 in some form; The form of the camera button remains to be seen.

Tim Cook and the iPhone Pro (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) getty images

Update: Sunday 10th December. Bloomberg is reporting on Apple’s plans for the iPhone 16, Mark Gurman highlights two key issues In upcoming design. The first is around the display. While the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are set to have larger displays when the iOS-powered smartphones launch in late 2024, the base iPhone 16 model will see no changes.

Although there is discussion of action buttons, there is no mention of physical buttons or capacitive button capability. The mention of the second button is more interesting. Gurman highlighted the presence of a second button on the iPhone 16 and added another function to the camera button, saying, “There will be a new dedicated button for taking video.”

Now read about the new battery technology Apple is working on to improve the iPhone…