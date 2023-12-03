Latest Forbes Under 30 list to be listed on Ethereum blockchain

Global media giant Forbes announced the launch of its prestigious Under 30 list on the Ethereum blockchain.

This initiative represents a milestone, combining the prestige of traditional media with the transformative power of blockchain technology.

Ethereum-based Under 30 list combines media with Web3 tech

The Under 30 list, known for highlighting the world’s most promising young entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders, has now taken a major leap forward. Using the Ethereum blockchain, this initiative ensures that the remarkable achievements and stories of these extraordinary individuals will be preserved for eternity.

“Forbes stands at the intersection of traditional media and cutting-edge technology. The launch of the Under 30 list on the Ethereum blockchain is more than just an acknowledgment of young influential leaders; Vadim Supitsky, chief digital and information officer of Forbes, said this is a testament to the immense potential of blockchain technology in data protection.

This initiative marks Forbes’ continued efforts to advance and embrace technological advancements, particularly in the Web3 space. The Blockchain-empowered Under 30 list is part of a series of innovative steps Forbes is taking to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and its approach to the ever-evolving digital world.

“The blockchain-enabled Under 30 list is just our starting point,” said Taha Ahmed, chief development officer at Forbes. “We are excited to delve deeper into how blockchain and Web3 technologies can revolutionize the way critical information is disseminated, stored and protected.”

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire among the judges

The Under 30 series spans 20 diverse categories. These include arts, entertainment, retail, e-commerce, finance and investment, showcasing the wide range of sectors where young talent is making an impact.

The “30 Under 30 Finance 2024” list includes notable personalities from the crypto industry, such as SEI Labs, Injective Labs, Fractal co-founders, Blockchain Capital, Layer 3 and Bitcoin Depot, signaling Forbes’ acknowledgment of the growing influence of digital . currency area.

This year’s selection process was overseen by a panel of esteemed judges, including prominent Web3 developers such as Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, Eric Chen and Albert Chon, founders of Injective Labs, and Aya Kantorovich, co-founder and co-CEO of Fractal. Celebrities were involved.

This diverse group of judges reflects Forbes’ commitment to embracing a wide range of expertise and perspectives in its selection process.

