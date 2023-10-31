Latest Crypto, Web3, NFT and Blockchain News – Forbes – Cryptosaurus

Famous Bitcoin and crypto trader Arthur Hayes has predicted that the advent of “global wartime inflation” will send Bitcoin prices soaring to $1 million…

Will Bankman-Fried help her case, or hurt it, when she testifies in court?

The price of Bitcoin recently reached $35,000, its highest level in more than a year. What is behind this price increase?

Prominent voices in the Bitcoin and crypto sphere called the plan something that could drive “critical mass” of crypto adoption…

Web3 investments have been on a steady decline since late 2021 as investors are taking a step back from the mercurial cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Taylor Swift is using the Web3 ethos to run her business empire. The lessons learned are transferable.

Senator Warren and other lawmakers claimed that terrorists have raised $130 million in crypto currencies, although this figure may not actually be accurate.

Can crypto’s promise of decentralization still hold if old school Wall Street insists on crypto?

Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies including Ethereum and XRP have been burdened by crypto action this year…

The FTX founder will take the stance in an effort to refute allegations from his former lieutenants that he knew he was running a scam. If he fails, he faces a century-long prison sentence.

Neon Machine will use the cash to bring first-person shooter Shrapnel to market. The first offering focuses on graphics and in-game purchases.

Bitcoin and crypto prices have soared this week, following a shocking announcement by the Wall Street giant that Bitcoin’s price…

Since blockchain is a foundational technology for Web3 applications, many people believe that Web3 is synonymous with anonymity and privacy.

Proponents of crypto tokenization have long claimed that it is a killer app for financial services. So why has it gained no momentum after almost a decade and top-level support from Goldman Sachs to McKinsey?

In its nearly decade of existence, Ethereum has experienced remarkable growth, yet only recently has significant progress been made in solving the problems…

The first digital asset is again more valuable than all the rest. Equities related to Bitcoin are already added.

As the mainstream media vilifies Bitcoin miners, the data tells a different story. There is growing evidence that mining supports local economies and grids.

