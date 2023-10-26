Latest blow as another fintech firm sinks

French payments giant Worldline falls by more than half in Paris market

The shocker to Europe’s fintech sector moved it up a notch yesterday after shares in French payments giant Worldline fell by more than half.

Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, it is known for providing terminals to process payments and serving more than 1 million merchants worldwide, including McDonald’s and supermarket giant Carrefour.

Another blow to Europe’s fintech industry, as investors have lost patience with a sector that had grown during the pandemic as lockdowns pushed more people online.

Worldline entered the CAC 40 in 2020 following a series of acquisitions, giving it a market value of more than £10 billion.

But just a day after London-listed CAB Payments stock plunged 72 per cent, Worldline shares were temporarily suspended before falling as much as 60 per cent as it warned of a worsening economic outlook this year. Revenue will be affected.

Its market cap now stands at £2.6bn. ‘We are facing greater challenges than we expected until recently. ‘The first is obviously the economic slowdown in Europe, especially in Germany,’ said Gilles Grapenet, chief executive of Worldline.

But concerns about a broader slowdown in consumer spending amid a cost-of-living crisis have again hammered companies, while rising interest rates have ended a period of cheap money for its investors.

‘Today’s downturn is a sign of investors’ complete capitulation,’ said David Vignon, an analyst at Stifel. Concerns spread, with shares of its European competitors also falling. Nexi in Milan fell 13 percent and Adyen in Amsterdam fell 6 percent.

Shares in London-listed CAB Payments fell more than 70 percent on Tuesday after it cut its full-year revenue forecast. Yesterday it declined further by 17.8 percent.

Worldline’s warning about increasing signs of fraud was particularly worrying. It said it had noticed ‘fraudulent patterns of cyber-criminal behaviour’ among some traders. It comes after German watchdog BaFin last month banned the Worldline joint venture from accepting payments from some customers due to money-laundering risks. Worldline has stopped working with some merchants and customers in Germany who raised red flags.

Fintech is still reeling from the fallout from German payments processor Wirecard, which went bankrupt in 2020.

Banking consultant Bob Lydon said: ‘There is no doubt that an element of confidence among investors has been lost.’

This is also a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

When chancellor he called for a ‘digital big bang’ and current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has backed the UK’s ‘world-threatening fintech sector’.

But the fear now is that optimism has been lost.

