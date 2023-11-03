In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinions on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and are tasked with understanding a company’s business in order to predict how a stock will trade in the upcoming year.

The average price target of these 6 analysts is $67.17, while the current price of Molson Coors Beverage is $59.28, which indicates Bullishness.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts have rated Molson Coors Beverage over the last 3 months. The higher the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the higher the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average is 1.22% off the previous average price target of $68.00.

Analysts are experts in banking and financial systems who typically report on specific stocks or defined sectors. These people research the company’s financial statements, sit in on conference calls and meetings, and talk to relevant insiders to determine what is known as analyst ratings for the stock. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance along with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also humans and are only giving their opinions to investors.

