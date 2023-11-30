Late tabling of public accounts called ‘blatant non-compliance’

Yukon’s Finance Department was sent to the principal’s office last week.

By mark page But 30 November 2023

In this case, the principal – there was more than one – had his office established in the Yukon legislature.

After the department failed to complete public accounts by the October deadline this year, the Office of the Auditor General of Canada sent two lead auditors to Whitehorse to ensure the government knew it was being held accountable. Not paying attention.

“For us, this is clearly non-compliance,” Auditor Principal Normand Lanthier told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts last Friday.

“We felt it was important for Yukoners to know this.”

Despite the delays, accounts show the government ended the fiscal year with a surplus of $105 million, which Finance Minister Sandy Silver said in a news release represents “good management of the territory’s finances.”

Public accounts are accurate accounts of annual expenditure up to 31st March. According to the regional government’s own legislation, they must be presented to the legislature before October 31.

Last year, they were introduced on October 27 and the year before that on October 20.

This year, the accounts were not presented till November 22.

“This is the third year it’s been extremely difficult,” said David Irving, the second lead auditor.

“So, this has been a recurring issue where it’s completely contrary to the deadline.”

Deputy Finance Minister Jessica Schultz told the committee that reasons for the delay included new accounting procedures and staffing issues.

He said, “The fact that the department did not meet the legislative deadline for presenting public accounts is testament to how challenging this year has been for the department.”

Schultz said the accounts were significantly more difficult this year due to the adoption of five new public sector accounting obligations, which required the government to search through sometimes incomplete historical records.

Irving said he realizes the department is understaffed, which has made processing accounts slower than usual.

“We know recruitment retention challenges are an issue in general,” he said.

“And that had an impact on the finance department, because it reduced efficiency in preparing the resulting financial statements.”

This had a direct impact on the timeliness, but also on the quality, of some of the reporting done by the Department.

And this resulted in more repeated attempts to improve.

“Staff vacancies and a lack of consistency in the financial reporting process have contributed to the issues of disclosure deficiencies,” Irving said. “And we have expanded it over the last two years.”

Specifically, auditors identified that unreliable or inaccurate information was being used to predict future expenses, such as poor square footage estimates of buildings by Yukon Housing Corp.

This may affect cost estimates for future obligations, such as asbestos removal in government buildings.

“From our perspective, it is essential that substantial resources be committed to ensuring improvements in the financial reporting process,” Irving said.

Schultz said the staffing issue is something they are working to address.

“The department is taking steps to bring the process back on schedule and has hired new accounting staff who will assist with this work,” Schultz said.

During the hearing, committee member and Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent asked Government Comptroller Raffaello D’Alessandro how much time he was given to prepare for the new accounting standards.

“The Public Sector Accounting Board generally gives us at least five years to implement standards,” D’Alessandro said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was actually given an extra year.

Irving also said that the government had known about it for at least five years, and although it had hired experts to help it comply, it did not go far enough in preparing for the changes.

“So, lesson learned,” he said.

The main point Irving and his fellow auditors emphasized is that the government has failed to do its job.

Nevertheless, Shultz praised both his department and the Office of the Auditor General for the hard work they do to ensure the public accounts are accurate.

“It was a huge job and they worked with diligence, professionalism and care,” he said.

