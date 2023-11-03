Late-Night TV Gets Only Female Host Plus: World's Top Companies for Women 2023

This is this week’s ForbesWomen newsletter, bringing news about the world’s top female entrepreneurs, leaders and investors straight to your inbox every Thursday. Click here to get the newsletter list!

Taylor Tomlinson performing a stand-up set in 2022. (Photo by: Todd Owyong/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Late night television is about to become a little less male in 2021 for the first time since Lilly Singh’s show went off the air. Comedian Taylor Tomlinson will take over CBS’s 12:30 a.m. time slot. Late Show with Stephen ColbertWill start in 2024. Tomlinson will host after midnight, a spin on the show @midnight which was followed colbert report on Comedy Central in the 2010s.

“I never got a real job!” Tomlinson told Colbert in a late Show Wednesday night interview. “I’ve been doing standup since I was 16, which is not a job.”

Her self-deprecation belies her success: Tomlinson, who was listed in the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30, has become one of comedy’s hottest talents, with two Netflix specials and a nationwide tour that kicked off in New York in September. Sold to Radio City Music Hall. , Now, just days shy of her 30th birthday, Tomlinson is set to become the only female host of a late-night network television show — and the youngest.

“I’m 29 years old,” Tomlinson said. “So if you don’t know who I am, don’t worry. I barely know myself.”

“I’m 59 years old,” Colbert quipped. “You’re even younger than me, ‘Taylor Tomlinson’.”

cheers to that!

Maggi

Featured Forbes List: Meet the World’s Top Companies for Women 2023

The dedication to advancing women in the workplace has not yet been delivered in 2023. Case in point: Only 32% of women hold senior leadership positions in the global workforce. to that end, forbes And Statista created a list of companies around the world that support women both in the workplace and beyond. The list is based on a survey of nearly 70,000 women working for multinational corporations in 37 countries. Click here to see which companies came out on top.

ICYMI: News of the week

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, president and CEO of Vietnamese airline carrier Vietjet, speaks during a press conference in Dubai on November 10, 2015. (Photo credit Marwan Namani/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Vietjet Aviation-Budget carrier controlled by Vietnam’s first self-made female billionaire, Thi Phuong Thao Nguyen-Said on Tuesday it had received a $100 million funding commitment to support its fleet expansion amid a strong recovery in earnings after the pandemic.

Ivanka Trump Expected to testify Friday 250 million dollar fraud case The New York Attorney General is fighting against her father and his associates. This is bad news for Ivanka, who has tried to avoid taking a stand. But it could be even worse news for her father, who employed Ivanka in her years-long task of convincing the world that he has more money than he actually does.

cecilia chu Traveled from China to Singapore to launch Utrip, a multicurrency walletIn 2018. Focus on Southeast Asia pays off: YouTrip announced Thursday that it has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round from a new investor. Lightspeed Venture Partnerswho has already given such support Epic Games, Oyo and Cosmart,

women’s reluctance Negotiate for higher salary has long been considered an important contributor gender pay gap, However, a new study has revealed a surprising reversal in the conversation on the gender divide, challenging the notion that women are less inclined to ask for what they’re entitled to: Researchers found that women, compared to men, Are more likely to ask for more compensation but still earn less.

checklist

1. Stay away from your 401(k). According to Bank of America, a large number of Americans are resorting to hardship withdrawals from their 401(k) accounts. While these withdrawals may technically provide temporary relief during an emergency, financial experts say they should be your last resort — not your first line of defense.

2. If you want to cry, cry. Research shows that 44% of C-suite executives believe it’s okay to cry at work from time to time. Nearly one-third of these executives also said that if you cry in the office, it has no negative impact on how others view you.

3. Develop a millionaire mindset. If you want your business (or yourself) to make more money, you need to develop confidence, optimism, and perseverance. Don’t be afraid to take calculated risks; You can use any failure as a learning opportunity.

