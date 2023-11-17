Late actor James Caan reveals trap in self-directed IRA

CBS via Getty Images

The estate of the late actor, James Caan, who appeared in Saint and several other films and television shows, recently lost a case in the Tax Court, which has lessons for other taxpayers.

Cain’s two IRAs were involved in this case. IRAs owned stakes in hedge funds. The tax code allows IRAs to hold non-publicly traded assets such as hedge funds. But many IRA custodians do not allow these assets in the IRAs they oversee. Cain had a true self-directed IRA; Its custodian permitted ownership of such properties.

After each calendar year, the IRA custodian must report the account value as of the end of the previous year to the IRS and the account owner. When an IRA holds assets that are not publicly traded, the custodian must determine and report a value.

The agreement between Cain and the custodian required Cain to estimate the year-end value of the hedge fund and provide that data to the custodian.

One year, Cain failed to provide value to the custodian. The custodian immediately informed Cain that he would no longer serve as custodian of his IRA.

The custodian then distributed the IRA assets to Cain and sent a Form 1099-R reporting the distribution to both him and the IRS. The custodian delivered the hedge fund shares simply by notifying Cain that he was no longer the custodian and instructing Cain to contact the hedge fund and re-register the shares in his personal name rather than the custodian’s name.

Other assets were in IRAs, and Caan transferred them to another broker’s IRA. But hedge fund shares could not be transferred to another broker, because it did not accept assets that are not publicly traded. Cain eventually liquidated the hedge fund shares and transferred the cash to a new IRA.

The transfer was not completed until after the 60-day period for tax-free IRA rollovers. The IRS said that after the hedge funds were distributed to Cain, he failed to transfer them to another IRA within 60 days, so the value of the hedge funds had to be included in his gross income.

Cain claimed that the distribution was non-taxable, because he did not take physical control of the shares or cash. He also asked the court to rule that he had a reasonable excuse for missing the deadline.

The court ruled that once the custodian gave up ownership of the hedge fund shares, Cain had complete control. It does not matter whether he did not have cash in his hand or in his bank account. At that time, he had complete discretion over the shares.

To qualify for a tax-free rollover under the 60-day rule, a taxpayer must rollover the same amount or amount of assets to another IRA within 60 days and must also rollover the same type of assets that were distributed. Was done. Cain failed on both counts.

The court determined that Cain had no reasonable grounds for not meeting the 60-day deadline. The problem was essentially of their own making, as they did not provide the required assessment to the patron.

Furthermore, after the custodian withdrew, Cain only had to contact the hedge fund and re-register the shares in the name of the custodian that had accepted such assets. Nothing prevented him from doing so on time, so he had no reasonable excuse for delay.

,Cain’s Estate vs. Commissioner161 TC No. 6)

Source: www.forbes.com