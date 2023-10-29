LastPass hack drains $4.4 million from users, immediate asset transfer advised

Users of the LastPass password manager application have now lost $4.4 million worth of crypto assets in a single day. This development comes a year after LastPass shared that hackers had gained access to its cloud storage keys and dual storage container decryption keys.

LastPass users urged to transfer crypto assets as 25 victims of hack

This latest asset loss by LastPass users was revealed by on-chain investigator ZachXBT via an X post on October 27.

Through a joint investigation with a fellow investigator with the handle @tayvano_, it was discovered that approximately $4.4 million in digital assets were stolen from 85 different wallets of 25 LastPass users.

The LastPass hack on October 25, 2023 alone resulted in the withdrawal of ~$4.4M from 25+ victims. This cannot be stressed enough, if you believe you ever stored your seed phrase or keys in LastPass move your crypto assets immediately. pic.twitter.com/26HsxrlnCb – ZachXBT (@zachxbt) 27 October 2023

In a warning note in the same post, ZachXBT also warned all LastPass users to transfer their crypto assets to the new wallet address to avoid future losses.

For reference, LastPass offers a password management service, which helps users store seed phrases in their crypto wallet. A seed phrase represents a set of words unique to each wallet, granting access to the assets stored in said wallet.

On August 8, 2022, a hacker gained access to the corporate laptop of a LastPass software engineer, allowing the bad actor to infiltrate the company’s systems, stealing some source code, confidential technical documents, and internal system secrets.

Using this data, the hacker took out 14 of LastPass’s 200 source code repositories.

Over the next few days, the hacker launched a larger attack by obtaining a copy of the LastPass customer database, which contained unencrypted account information, as well as related metadata and settings such as multi-factor authentication options.

On August 25, 2022, the company’s CEO Karim Toubba claimed that the hack had been contained and stated that the data involved had occurred in its development section, which does not involve any personal user data.

However, in a series of tweets in August 2023, @tayvano_ claimed that more than 1200 BTC worth $32 million were stolen from wallets associated with LastPass users last year following a security breach.

In addition to the latest theft incident, such reports have contributed to increased demand for users to leave wallet addresses associated with password management services.

crypto hacks in 2023

Crypto hacks are still one of the leading causes of asset loss in 2023, according to a July report from blockchain security firm PeckShield.

PeckShield said that in the first half of 2023 alone, there were more than 395 hacks in the crypto sector, causing losses of approximately $479.9 million. Although these figures represent a sharp decline from the $2.43 billion recorded in the first half of 2022, it can still be considered significant enough to interest investors.

At the time of writing, based on data from CoinMarketCap, the total crypto market is valued at $1.26 trillion, up 0.22% in the last day.

The total crypto market value on the daily chart is $1.238 trillion. Source: Total Chart on Tradingview.com

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

Source: bitcoinist.com