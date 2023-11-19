Last year he lost $200,000 when FTX exploded. He's still waiting to get it back

It took a jury less than five hours to convict former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud and money laundering.



Last November, Jake Thacker discovered that more than $200,000 of his cryptocurrency and cash was missing. He was counting on it to pay off debts and pay taxes on the stock he sold.

A year later, Thacker’s money is still nowhere to be found.

Thacker was caught up in the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, unable to withdraw what he had stored on the site.

“I went in, looked at where some of my account balance was, it didn’t seem right,” Thacker told NPR at the time. “Everything was frozen, there were all kinds of error problems. I was definitely in freak-out mode.”

Before the company filed for bankruptcy, he sent e-mails, made phone calls and consulted with a lawyer. Concern gave way to panic and then resignation.

“I mean, it absolutely changed my life,” Thacker says now.

Earlier this month, a New York City jury convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud and money laundering.

The former crypto mogul, who spent billions of dollars of FTX clients on high-end real estate and speculative investments, could spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced early next year.

But for Thacker, it’s cold comfort.

Like thousands of Bankman-Fried victims, he has spent the last year trying to recover what he had on FTX. It hasn’t been easy. Or fruitful.

Bankruptcy proceedings continue in Delaware, and Thacker has tried to follow them from Portland, Oregon, where he lives.

But it’s hard to get a handle on what high-paid lawyers are negotiating for, and Thacker fears the longer the process goes on, the less money they’ll get.

“We’re just sitting in the passenger seat and waiting to hear,” he says. “We can file a claim, but who knows when they’ll get to that, and who knows when they’ll get to that.” What will be the vessel if we reach there?

Job loss, bankruptcy and loneliness

The implosion of FTX marked the beginning of a painful period for Thacker. A few weeks later, he lost his job at a tech company and filed for bankruptcy.

“I had no way to pay for anything,” he says. “So, that was really the only recourse I had.”

Thakar says his personal relationships have suffered. Many of his friends could not understand what he was doing.

Customer claims were due in September. According to Jared Elias, a bankruptcy law professor at Harvard University, FTX debtors are expected to update the court next month on where things stand.

“They’re looking to see how much wealth they have,” he says. “And they’re also looking to see what they can convert into, you know, green dollars with the wealth they have. “

So far, they’ve recovered more than $7 billion, which Elias says is “pretty good” considering the vastness of Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire and its spotty recordkeeping.

Thacker says he has not received any official notification about where his claim stands, and he is no longer following the process as closely as he initially did.

“I check in from time to time, and peek here and there, but it’s not really a healthy concern for me,” he says. “It’s just more stress and anxiety.”

hope after guilty verdict

Thacker, however, focused on Bankman-Fried’s month-long trial. He felt surprised and satisfied after the jury returned his guilty verdict.

“I thought to myself, ‘Wow, the justice system really worked in this case,’” he says. “And you know, the guilty parties were punished.”

Bankman-Fried’s three co-conspirators – representatives of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research – pleaded guilty to separate criminal charges. They had testified against him as cooperating witnesses.

The outcome of the trial was “a huge victory,” says Thacker. But for him and other FTX clients, who lost billions of dollars in total, this does nothing to make them whole. His money is still missing.

“Ultimately, I hope I survive all this, and come out better in the end,” he says.

Thacker has a new job at another tech startup. He has sold his crypto assets on other exchanges including Binance, Coinbase and Kraken. He wants to move on, but he’s still waiting.

