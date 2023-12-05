Last Week of Opportunity at $CHMPZ for Passive Income with Charitable Practice

Press releases are sponsored content and are not part of Feinbold’s editorial content. Please for full disclaimer. If you encounter any problems, please inform them [email protected], Crypto assets/products can be extremely risky. Do not invest unless you are prepared to lose all the money you invest.

The last seven days of the Chimpzy presale have finally arrived, offering the last opportunity to invest in a project that provides passive income and charitable practices.

Chimpzy is redefining how we donate to charity while also providing investors with long-term sustainable passive income.

Chimp Raises Over $2.5 Million As Latecomers Take Advantage of Ending Presale Giveaway

The Chimpzy pre-sale has crossed the $2.5 million milestone as latecomers are taking advantage of the late pre-sale discount.

Chimpzy is a Web3 project that offers three ways to earn passive income while making a positive contribution to the world by saving endangered animals and rainforests.

The project is a first-of-its-kind conservation ecosystem that provides financial contributions to notable organizations.

Chimps have already made impressive donations that have helped plant thousands of trees and save species on the brink of extinction, such as the black jaguar or one of the last herds of desert-adapted elephants.

What is Chimpzy and how does it provide passive income?

As mentioned, Chimpzy is redefining how Web3 creates a passive income while raising money to positively contribute to charity.

The ecosystem includes shop-to-earn, trade-to-earn, and play-to-earn components that provide $CHMPZ rewards for participants.

Users who purchase unique merchandise in the Chimp Shop earn $CHMPZ rewards after purchasing products representing the fight against climate change.

People holding NFTs earn from trading fees generated on the NFT marketplace, which is expected to include famous NFTs from environmentally conscious artists.

Finally, people who reach specific milestones in the Zero Tolerance Play-to-Earn game earn $CHMPZ rewards for their achievements.

NFT passports tie together all three of these components and are essential for generating the most passive income in the ecosystem.

Chimp NFT Passport offers the following features;

Advanced Rewards at Chimp Shop.

Special discount at Chimp Shop.

Increased share of fees on NFT marketplaces.

Waiver on NFT marketplace fees.

Discounted advertising on the platform.

High rewards in the zero tolerance play-to-earn game

A reward for those who bet on NFT passports

VIP access to events, airdrops and special promotions across the ecosystem.

Participants in the introduction can purchase and create these NFT passports after the introduction, using their $CHMPZ tokens to make purchases.

Those using $CHMPZ tokens will also trigger the burning mechanism and potentially take 5 billion tokens out of circulation.

Is the donation genuine?

As Chimp’s attention grows, many potential investors are wondering whether the impressive financial donations it has already made are genuine.

The good news is that all donations are fully verifiable.

Donations are made through The Giving Block, which sends crypto-based donations to verified charities.

Some notable donations already made include the following;

$15,000 to the WILD Foundation to help rangers protect the last herd of desert-adapted elephants.

$20,000 to the WILD Foundation to help protect the last few black jaguars in the Brazilian rainforest.

More than 21,000 trees were planted in South American rainforests through One Tree Planted.

Donation to Forgotten Animals to neuter 240 cats and 180 dogs in war-torn Ukraine.

A donation to Rainforest Rescue to protect 1,000 meters of Australian rainforest.

A donation to WeForest to plant 5,000 trees in Tanzania.

A full list of donations can be found on the project’s website.

Last Seven Days to Get Status – Invest Now

The chimp is now in his final days, offering his last chance to get the position.

At the last stage $CHMPZ can be bought for $0.00155.

However, the pre-sale bonus of up to 200% offers exciting opportunities to get more $CHMPZ at the same price.

Take advantage of bonuses and gifts to reduce your token value to $0.00078 or less! Use their calculator to see how much less your costs will be.

Overall, Chimpzy is undoubtedly making waves in the Web3 space as it approaches the end of its presale. Many investors expect 50x returns when the platform launches and reaches a mainstream audience in the coming weeks.

Source: finbold.com