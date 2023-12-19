last order? UK pubs hit by rising costs and changing tastes

They have served Roman soldiers, knights and poets and have been a gathering place for communities to enjoy wine near a smoldering fire for centuries.

Now with rising costs and people adopting healthier, alcohol-free lifestyles, many of Britain’s watering holes are seeking “last orders” for good.

Industry body the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) said the number of pubs is set to fall from 60,800 in 2000 to 45,800 in 2022.

This trend continued this year as a result of higher inflation, energy bills and business rates, leading to a continued decline in income.

Altus Group, a commercial real estate analyst that monitors pub closures, says 386 pubs are set to close in England and Wales in 2022.

Almost the same number (383) were demolished or converted to other uses in the first six months of this year alone.

The BBPA believes 2024 will be “decisive” for the industry, which supports around 936,000 jobs, and wants cuts to beer duty, business rates and sales taxes.

Social historian Paul Jennings, who has written extensively about British pubs, is not surprised that so many people called it “the time”.

“People drink less because there are so many other ways to spend leisure time and money,” he told AFP.

“Many people go to the supermarket and drink at home, paying less than in the pub.”

– Slum removal –

The rate of pub closures first accelerated in the 1800s and early 1900s, when high levels of alcohol consumption and public drunkenness gave rise to the temperance movement.

Religious and social movements that campaigned against the recreational use and sale of alcohol received government support.

It is estimated that by the end of the 19th century one in 10 adults had avoided alcohol and rowdy public houses.

The next significant blow came after the 1930 Housing Act, which required local councils to demolish slums, leading to the demolition of many roadside “locals”.

Only last year, despite a campaign by the Victorian Society, planners were given permission to demolish the 200-year-old Still and Star opposite Aldgate tube station in London.

Described by the heritage body as “one of the last surviving remnants of the City of London’s working-class past”, it has now made way for a new high-rise office block.

Nick Fish, the BBPA’s head of statistics, said: “Hopefully, at some point, the decline will stabilize as we get closer to the minimum number of pubs needed to meet demand in each area.”

Other factors contributing to the closures include England’s 2007 ban on indoor smoking, high beer tax rates and discounted sales of alcohol by supermarkets, in addition to closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-Conservation efforts-

Efforts are being made to preserve Britain’s pub culture, which stretches back 2,000 years to the Roman era, when “tabernae” serving ale were established to quench the thirst of soldiers and travelers.

The National Trust heritage conservation body has taken ownership of 39 pubs and inns in Britain, including the George Inn in south London.

The present building dates back to 1676. It is said that Charles Dickens frequented it and it is mentioned in his novel “Little Dorrit”.

Despite the closure, pubs and pub culture still remain a center of attraction, especially for tourists.

John Warland, director of Liquid History Tours, which offers dedicated pub tours, said, “A pub may have to modify its way of life to adapt to the changing world around it, but society has a strong desire for a classic British pub. There will always be a place for me.” of London.

“What would London be like without them?”

For Historic England, another heritage organisation, pubs have always had to adapt to the changing tastes of their ever-changing clientele, from wine-drinking Romans to mead-sipping Vikings and ale-sipping locals.

Food and drink writer Pete Brown says that many pubs are owned by real estate companies, who will happily sell if they believe they can make more money by building a supermarket or apartment block.

But Brown, author of “Man Walks into a Pub: A Sociable History of Beer,” still has a sense of optimism.

“Pubs will never disappear completely,” he said. “They’re part of the British identity. We’ll just have fewer of them.”

