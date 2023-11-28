LightfieldStudio/Getty

It’s amazing how airlines can offer such a wide range of prices for the same seat on different flights during the day.

The price of the most expensive flight between two cities will often be three times the price of the least expensive flight on the same day. The least expensive tickets are usually those that depart early in the morning or late at night, when typically fewer people want to travel.

Frugal travelers will book these early or late flights while enduring the inconvenience to save money. But recently, airlines have started offering more standby and same-day confirmed options to change your ticket for free or a small fee. These options can give travelers the opportunity to enjoy lower off-peak ticket prices while flying at more desirable times.

What is flying standby?

When you have a confirmed reservation, many airlines allow you to be placed on the standby list for a previous flight. If the flight doesn’t have a lot of seats sold, you can “clear” the standby list as soon as boarding begins – airline industry speak for “getting a boarding pass for your new flight.”

Otherwise, standby passengers must remain in the gate area during boarding, waiting to find out if a seat will be available before departure, usually due to no-shows.

No-shows happen more often than you might imagine, as travelers can get stuck on delayed flights or experience other delays on the way to the airport. Others can easily give up their tickets if plans change – but don’t tell the airline.

What is same day confirmed change?

Instead of hoping to clear the standby list at the gate, same-day confirmed changes allow passengers to change their ticket to a new flight, and receive a new boarding pass before heading to the airport. This makes same-day confirmed changes a better option when available, but they often come with additional fees.

How standby options and same-day confirmed offers can save you money

Let’s say you want to fly from Denver to Atlanta on Southwest Airlines. There is a flight leaving at 7:40 pm on the day you want to travel that costs just $119, while a flight leaving at 4:15 pm costs $298. You really don’t want to get to Atlanta after midnight, but you also don’t want to spend an extra $189 for the same trip.

Instead, you can purchase Southwest’s Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which costs $139, and offers same-day confirmed changes. Once midnight hits in your departure city, you can use the Southwest website or app to change to a more expensive flight at no extra charge. This option is also available to those who have A-List elite status in their Rapid Rewards program.

If the seats you want are not available on the previous flight, you can add your name to the standby list, show up at the gate, and hope no one turns up. You can also use the same-day confirmation option to change your flight, and then the standby option for an even earlier flight.

Since neither option is guaranteed to work, you should be prepared for the possibility that you will have to take your originally scheduled flight. But if there are multiple flights operating to your destination that day, and you are not traveling during a busy time of year, your chances of getting an available seat on an earlier flight may be very good.

To get an idea of ​​what’s available, try searching for seats on your favorite route one morning and see how many flights are available. Seats often go on sale in the morning for flights departing later that day. Prices will likely be higher, but if you can fly standby or have same-day confirmed options, you’ll still pay a lower, advanced purchase price and perhaps a small fee.

Which airlines offer the best savings opportunities?

Each airline has its own rules when it comes to confirmed changes and standby flights on the same day. Some are better than others, but for the most part, fees range from $25 to $75.

alaska airlines , Same-day confirmed change is $25 in California and $50 elsewhere. These fees are waived for people with specific status in their frequent flyer program. Savings fares are not eligible, and if you are connecting, you must keep the connecting cities the same. Alaska offers free same-day standby at no cost to elites, those flying select routes, and those not flying saver fares.

Same-day confirmed change is $25 in California and $50 elsewhere. These fees are waived for people with specific status in their frequent flyer program. Savings fares are not eligible, and if you are connecting, you must keep the connecting cities the same. Alaska offers free same-day standby at no cost to elites, those flying select routes, and those not flying saver fares. American Airlines , Same-day confirmed changes are available starting at $50. This fee is waived for their Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum members. Standby is available free of charge to passengers, and both options are available 24 hours before departure.

Same-day confirmed changes are available starting at $50. This fee is waived for their Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum members. Standby is available free of charge to passengers, and both options are available 24 hours before departure. Delta Airlines , Same-day confirmed changes are available, starting at $75, depending on ticket type, but are complimentary for Diamond, Platinum and Gold Medallion members. Same-day standby is free for all passengers. Both options are available 24 hours before departure.

Same-day confirmed changes are available, starting at $75, depending on ticket type, but are complimentary for Diamond, Platinum and Gold Medallion members. Same-day standby is free for all passengers. Both options are available 24 hours before departure. jetblue , This airline offers “same day switch” and its standby option. Each costs $75, but this fee is waived for Mosaic elite members. These options become available at midnight in the departure city on the day of travel. JetBlue also allows you to change your flight to a nearby airport.

This airline offers “same day switch” and its standby option. Each costs $75, but this fee is waived for Mosaic elite members. These options become available at midnight in the departure city on the day of travel. JetBlue also allows you to change your flight to a nearby airport. Southwest , Southwest offers same-day confirmed changes at no cost to those who have a ticket in the Wanna Get Away Plus fare class or higher, and who have A-List status. Same-day standby is available at no charge to all passengers. Tickets booked at midnight in the departure city on the day of journey are eligible for both options.

Southwest offers same-day confirmed changes at no cost to those who have a ticket in the Wanna Get Away Plus fare class or higher, and who have A-List status. Same-day standby is available at no charge to all passengers. Tickets booked at midnight in the departure city on the day of journey are eligible for both options. United Airlines, Same-day confirmed changes can be made for a $75 fee, but are waived for Premier Silver, Premier Gold, Platinum, 1K and Global Services elites. All United passengers are eligible for free same-day standby, and both services are available 24 hours before departure.

Other Tips for Saving Money on Vacation Travel

Check for schedule changes. When the airline has changed the schedule of your flight, or is significantly delayed, you are usually entitled to choose a different flight at no extra cost.

When the airline has changed the schedule of your flight, or is significantly delayed, you are usually entitled to choose a different flight at no extra cost. Look for seasonal discounts. When significant adverse weather is expected, airlines will issue waivers that will allow passengers to choose a different flight at no cost. This is a great way to adjust your travel plans in your favor while avoiding potential delays.

When significant adverse weather is expected, airlines will issue waivers that will allow passengers to choose a different flight at no cost. This is a great way to adjust your travel plans in your favor while avoiding potential delays. Travel on holiday. While travel can be very expensive during the holiday season, low-priced flights are often available on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. It’s possible to take a short flight on Thanksgiving morning and arrive in time for a turkey dinner in the afternoon.

Bottom-line

Same-Day Standby and Same-Day Confirm are relatively new options that most airlines are offering. You can keep these flight options in mind when booking your tickets, so you can pay for a less expensive flight but fly at a more convenient time. You may be able to fly for less money than you thought.

