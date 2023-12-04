Lasers and giant projections transform SF landmark into stunning kaleidoscope

Lights flood the Pacific Coast Stock Exchange in “Gloming” by Italian creative agency , [+] Endless visual design. Downtown SF Partnership

San Francisco’s iconic buildings are lit up with festive lights as part of a free holiday event that sprinkles kinetic artworks across the city’s facades.

Thirteen local and international artists participated in Let’s Glow SF this year, marking the third time the event has transformed the city into a visual storytelling spectacle. The Downtown SF Partnership, the nonprofit that produces the event with A3 Visual, calls it the largest holiday light projection show in the United States.

From 5-10 pm on 10 December, buildings become giant canvases with the help of projectors and high-powered laser systems.

Let’s implement SF. Tri Nguyen/GIF by Leslie Katz

The Pacific Coast Stock Exchange transforms into a shape-shifting multicolored vortex in the “Gloming” of Entalous visual design. “Glacial Gates”, installed by projection company Max10sity, releases the winter spirit from the dark prison of twisted tree branches and blue icicles to bring warmth and beauty back to the winter world. In “True to Hue” by multimedia team The Fox, The Folks, a girl dreams of soaring clouds in a scene whose vivid colors evoke the tie-dye that inspired the city’s famous ’60s Summer of ‘Love’ was covered.

Let’s Glow SF illuminates San Francisco as the city struggles to revitalize its once bustling downtown. The sector is largely empty after COVID-19 sent office workers home, many people remain remote even as the pandemic subsides, and businesses are facing shutdowns and major recessions as a result.

According to Robbie Silver, executive director of the Downtown SF Partnership, which works to enhance the city’s downtown, the launch event is much more than just a holiday celebration. Sponsors of Let’s Glow SF hope it will boost local businesses that have long suffered from pandemic-related traffic slowdowns — and signal better days to come.

A building in the city tells the whole story in “True to Hue” by Indonesian projection artists The Foxes, , [+] partner. Downtown SF Partnership

Those sponsors, which include Amazon, hope the bright lights will boost local businesses that have suffered from enduring pandemic-related traffic slowdowns — and signal better days to come. Last year, Let’s Glow attracted 50,000 visitors over the course of 10 nights, according to the Downtown SF Partnership.

Like others looking forward to the city’s revival after the pandemic, Silver points to the promise of reimagining a district that has been a business hub for decades. “Moving away from the traditional mono-economy towards a vibrant mixed-use haven is an important part of the city’s future evolution,” he said.

French artist Yann Nguema transforms San Francisco’s Ferry Building into a visual poem with Anima Lux , [+] For the holiday launch celebration. Downtown SF Partnership

Bright spots include the 1st Ferry Building; Salesforce Tower at 415 Mission Street; The Hobart Building at 582 Market Street; One Bush Street; Pacific Stock Exchange at 301 Pine Street; and The Landing in Leidsdorf at 565 Commercial Street.

Panasonic provided and housed 11 4K 32,000-lumen projectors and two 4K 22,000-lumen projectors in custom-built outdoor enclosures. A full-color high-powered laser system powered the presentation at One Bush Plaza in front of the 20-story office building.

“San Francisco has long been a landing pad for artists who work to shape our city’s identity and offer opportunities for innovation,” Sean Mason, chief creative officer of A3 Visual’s immersive division, said in a statement ” “Art invites people and creates a direct path to greater community engagement and revitalization.”