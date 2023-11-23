Laser-beam message received for the first time from 10 million miles away

[Nov. 23, 2023: JD Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

NASA has achieved a remarkable feat by sending messages via laser over an astonishing distance of approximately 10 million miles. (Credit: ProleR/Shutterstock.com)



In a significant leap forward for space communications technology, NASA has achieved a remarkable feat by transmitting messages via laser over an astonishing distance of nearly 10 million miles, about 40 times farther than the Moon is from Earth.

This unprecedented achievement marks the first successful demonstration of optical communications across such a vast expanse of space. The breakthrough comes as part of NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment, representing a significant milestone in the effort to extend the World Wide Web beyond our planet and revolutionize interplanetary data transmission.

The power of light: a new frontier in space communications

Traditionally, radio waves have been the primary means of communicating with distant spacecraft, but NASA’s recent breakthrough of optical communications represents a paradigm shift in how we connect to missions beyond Earth. The use of high-frequency light, particularly near-infrared wavelengths, has the potential to not only increase bandwidth but also substantially increase data transmission speeds.

This advancement is set to enable the seamless transmission of high-definition video messages to and from Mars, without the significant delays inherent in traditional radio-based communications systems.

Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC): Paving the way for the future

The successful establishment of this unprecedented communications link, known as ‘First Light’, is a significant moment in NASA’s DSOC experiment. Trudy Cortes, director of technology demonstrations at NASA Headquarters, emphasized the importance of achieving this milestone, saying, “Achieving first light is just one of many important DSOC milestones in the coming months, which will lead to high-data- “Paves the way to be able to send rate communications.” “Scientific information, high-definition imagery, and streaming video in support of humanity’s next giant leap.”

The technology underpinning this achievement takes inspiration from the optical fibers used in our ground-based, high-speed communications infrastructure. Engineers have ingeniously adapted this technology for use in the harsh depths of space, and have improved existing methods of sending information back to Earth.

Unlike radio waves, which propagate over long distances, infrared light in laser form provides more focused and directed transmission, requiring significantly less power and increasing security by reducing the possibility of interception.

While the benefits of optical communications are obvious, implementation of such a system is not straightforward. In this cutting-edge technology, data bits are encoded within photons emitted by a laser.

Earth has received a message laser-beamed from 10 million miles away. (Credit: Creative Commons)

This process requires a set of sophisticated instruments, including a superconducting high efficiency detector array, to prepare and translate information for transmission and reception. Furthermore, to account for the rapid motion of both the transmitting spacecraft and the receiving telescope, the system must continuously adjust its position configuration in real time.

Successful tests: Psyche spacecraft and Hale telescope

This historic milestone was achieved through a laser transceiver installed on the Psyche spacecraft. Currently embarked on a two-year technology demonstration mission, Psyche is on its way to the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche spacecraft with laser transceiver is shown with a gold cap. (Credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky)

During the test, the laser transceiver established a connection with the Hale Telescope at Palomar Observatory in California. This monumental achievement sets the stage for further tests and refinements as Psyche is scheduled for a flight around Mars to meet the demands of future missions using this innovative near-infrared laser communication method. Provides opportunities to enhance and customize.

The way forward: challenges and opportunities

Meera Srinivasan, DSOC Operations Lead at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, acknowledged the difficult challenges ahead while highlighting the significance of the accomplishment: “This was a tough challenge, and we have a lot to do, but in a short time.” , we were able to transmit, receive and decode some data.”

Illustration of spacecraft and telescope interaction. (Credit: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

Indeed, the path ahead is not without obstacles, but the successful demonstration of optical communications in deep space has opened up a realm of possibilities for interplanetary communications and data transmission.

As the Deep Space Optical Communications experiment progresses, humanity is moving closer to realizing its aspirations of extending the World Wide Web across the galaxy, ushering in a new era of space exploration and communications.

