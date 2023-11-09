Las Vegas union and Caesars reach tentative agreement amid strike threat

Unions representing hospitality workers in Las Vegas reached a tentative agreement with one of the city’s three major resort operators on Wednesday, two days before a strike deadline that would coincide with the arrival of tourists for a major sporting event. Had just come forward.

Unite Here affiliates Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 announced a tentative agreement on a five-year contract with Caesars Entertainment. Negotiations are ongoing with MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts.

The contracts for housekeepers, bartenders, cooks and food servers at the three companies and Caesars expired on September 15, after being extended from the June deadline.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Ted Pappageorge, head of Local 226, said the tentative agreement would result in a “substantial” increase in compensation over the previous five-year contract, which totaled $4.57 an hour in wages, health care, and other benefits. And pension. Union members earn an average of $26 an hour.

The Pak union said the agreement with Caesars was reached after 20 hours of continuous negotiations and involved 10,000 employees. Those workers will have 10 days to ratify the contract. Caesars said in a statement that the agreement “will provide meaningful pay increases consistent with our past performance, as well as continued growth opportunities tied to our future plans to bring more union jobs to the Las Vegas Strip.”

Caesars properties in Las Vegas include Caesars Forum, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, The Paris, Planet Hollywood, Cromwell and The Links.

Both unions said last week that 35,000 members at the Strip’s 18 hotels owned by Caesars, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts would walk off the job Friday, posing a major threat to the city’s economy. The last major Las Vegas casino strike occurred in 1984, when employees walked off the job for more than 60 days.

As Las Vegas prepared for the impact of the strike, workers began blocking streets and setting up bleachers near the Strip, which would serve as the course for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, a major international auto race. .

The National Finals Rodeo is planned for two weeks, in early December.

Local unions have been negotiating with the resorts since April over demands that include higher wages, more safety protections and stronger recall rights, a protection that gives priority to rehiring workers who have been laid off during the pandemic. Jobs are abandoned during lockdown or economic recession.

In September, the union passed a strike authorization vote with 95 percent support. More recently, workers have staged sit-ins outside major hotels, marching under palm trees in 80-degree heat with signs reading, “One job should be enough,” alluding to the low wages.

In a series of successive walkouts that began in July, thousands of housekeepers, front desk clerks and other hospitality workers at several Southern California hotels have been on strike at different times; In Michigan, workers at the MGM Grand Detroit have been on strike since mid-October.

For years, the culinary union, which represents 60,000 hospitality workers in Nevada, has been a powerful political force, seen as a key base for Democratic candidates at the state and national levels. In 2020, a grassroots campaign and door-knocking campaign by union members won the Joseph R. Helped Biden Jr. to a narrow victory in the state.

Ahead of his re-election campaign next year, President Biden trailed former President Donald J. Trump in the state in a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. Lag behind Trump by 10 percentage points.

During a visit last month, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the headquarters of the baking union and praised the workers as “true champions for working people.”

Lynette Curtis contributed reporting.

Source: www.nytimes.com