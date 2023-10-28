Las Estridantes Mujeres Pop de Maripaz Jaramillo

Maripaz Jaramillo Es part de lo mejor del pop colombiano; Su obra alegre-estridante-chilona-gritona-maripaciana-warholiana-munchiana-pop-y-rebiosamente-pop. Y tien un sonido propio; The main thing: Hector Lavoe, Piper Pimienta, Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz and a bunch of the original source of Delicioso Desenfado from Los Años Setanta. The Exposition of the Baobab de Bogotá Gallery (call 78B no. 7-88) celebrated 45 years ago, for more than a month, decide ‘present’, present a hora and present más qui nunca, porque su obra, hoy a day, It took me more than a year to get over a year.

jaramillo Siempre ha Pintado Mujeres; En los años 70 asombro al pacato medio colombiano con sus primeras pinturas de prostitutas, solo que en es cuadros no había un hello de profunda tristeza paternalista, sino de desafío. No erán cuadros lastimeros, sino cuadros sobre mujeres; Until I attain my existence, the work I have experienced cannot be accomplished. En cali pinto la salsa, las minifaldas y la alegría. Y las parejas. And a baobab La mirada de sus mujeres paresi desir: “Ven. Tenia Razon. La revolution ha sido y serra femenina”. Eduardo Serrano “”.

Punto apart meresen sus colores chilons; Su estridência, sus bocas pintadas al extremo; Sus Piles Amarillas y Sus Largas Pestanas. Y el video en el que los colores de sus personanas brillan como diamantes. Maripaz hizo su autoretrato para el tiempo.

What is this exhibition?, por que decide hacer un video?

The exhibition celebrated 45 years of my farewell with the artist,

I learned about movies, caminando, mujeres of different colors, picando and ojo, and I was more than happy with jovenes. It’s not a video… it’s an animation.

?En que se differentación las mujeres de los años 70 de las de ahora?

Las mujeres de los años 70 Aran depreciadas, estabán pasando por un mal momento, Aran con colores opácos, las de ahora son de está generation del 2023, son bellas, alegres, empoderadas, con futuro.

What does it mean to be a pop artist in Colombia?

I think it’s a huge pop. Important moments and moments of the latest activity, nothing about Colombia in Latinoamerica.

?A que artist vivo o muerto le encarcería que pintara su retrato?

Al Ustad Antonio Roda.

?Quel es, hasta ahora, su obra maestra?

Todavia no la hey hecho.

Are you facing any crisis?

I think I have not had any crisis, it has been active for 45 years, Pintando, Haciendo Escultura, Haciendo Obra Gráfica. O momentos mejores que otros.

?Duchamp or Picasso?

Picasso.

?Recorda quien compro su primera obra?

Celia Sredni of Birbrough, my settlement at the Universidad.

Have you already said what you want in your life?

First of all I had to say goodbye and I had to leave my mark on Edward Munch.

Do you want to be judged as an artist?

Promovido for my padres, to learn about my interests, to have the privilege of having an interesting job for me.

?Conserva sus dibujos de Nina?

No. Conservo los Dibujos de los Primeros Semesters de Universidad.

Have you criticized what I had to do?

By critiquing everything I’ve written, I realize I don’t need to.

What more have you done Feliz?

I think I have Hecho Feliz, Marta Traba’s criticism, How I Know My Era and Estaba my Carrera.

Do you need to make sure what message I have on Orgulosa?

The collection of 120 Grabados housed in the Museo de Arte Moderno de Pereira.

What are three alaguna obra que no haya querido vendors?

This series must be protecting an Obara with a retrospective approach.

?Quantas piezas cree que ha producedo?

very nice.

Consider what a genius is?

No.

Are you using your favorite trabajo material?

El lienzo, el acrílico y los pinsales.

Are you that tall?

It’s great for me to be tall, you don’t want your colors all over, so you need both height and height.

?Three horarios de trabajo?

Si Tengo Horario, 10 am to 12 noon. you from 2 pm to 4 pm

?Como nacio su ‘estilo’?

Desde muy joven cuando yo estaba en la Universidade, siempre luche por painter de una forma expressionista y pop.

?Colesiona Obras de Otros Artists?

Yes, he is interacting with other artists.

Who is the most admired artist in Colombia?

Fernando Botero.

Who is the artist who exposes the world?

Andy Warhol.

What is the work of art universal in the taste of tenor in the room of the house?

Rembrandt.

What is Lorado Frente a Alguna Obra de Arte?

Yes, that Lorado Frente a la Colecion de los Impressionistas

Are there any artists who are inspirational and are they inspirational?

Andy Warhol is an artist that is very good to me and I like him a lot. I know that I was able to have a new experience in my life existing in a Mundo del Arte.

?El arte digital es el futuro?, ?Do you have an NFT?

El arte digital es un complemento del arte, pero sego creando en la paintura. If you’re into NFTs, this is Dulce Amanecer’s Exposition.

What is the Library of Arts of Cabasera?

A letter was sent to me to complete the work of Johannes Vermeer.

?Por que vale la pena comprar una obra suya?

Vale la pena compra la obra de la ultima série porque da alegría y lena el espacio de color.

Fernando Gomez Echeverri

Radación Culture El Tiempo

@LaFeriaDelArte

Source: www.eltiempo.com