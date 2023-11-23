Larry Summers, who thinks more and more that ‘ChatGPT is coming to the cognitive class’, joins OpenAI’s board to seal Sam Altman’s triumphant return.

OpenAI resolved its five-day-long saga late Tuesday when it reinstated Sam Altman as CEO and reconstituted its board. Now the board that previously fired Altman without giving any clear reason to the public looks very different upon the co-founder’s return.

With his return, Altman secured a more favorable board. Two new directors will be joining: Brett Taylor, Twitter’s former board chair, who will lead the new board (Altman colleague Greg Brockman was removed from that role when Altman was ousted) and Larry Summers, former Treasury chief. Secretary and Harvard President and currently he maintains a vocal presence on all macroeconomic matters from his position in the university’s economics department.

The only former board member guaranteed to return is Adam D’Angelo, founder of the question-and-answer site Quora, who also has his own AI startup, Poe. There are still talks about whether former board members entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, Georgetown professor Helen Toner and OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever will return. Sutskever was one of the leaders of the decision to fire Altman, but later, reportedly after a tearful confrontation with Brockman’s wife, he retracted his decision to do so.

During negotiations with the previous board about his return, Altman originally pushed for his own board seat, a request that was rejected, according to wall street journal,

Summers, who already serves on the boards of several other technology companies, was a surprise addition. His other directorships include Block, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s payments company; real estate tech firm Doma Holdings; and Skillsoft, a software company. Since 2011, he has also been a special advisor to Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful VC firms, which is also an investor in OpenAI.

The renowned economist, who is respected in D.C. circles, has a long history of serving at the highest levels of government, but he’s not an obvious choice for a board seat at a company leading the AI ​​race. However, in recent years, Summers has voiced his opinions on the impact of AI on the future of the US and global economy. He considered it a technology with great potential and one that would put countless workers out of jobs forever.

“More and more, I think ChatGPT is coming to the cognitive class,” he wrote in a post on X in April. “It’s going to change the work of doctors – listening to symptoms and making diagnoses – before it changes the work of nurses – helping patients get up and handle themselves in the hospital.”

Summers is not alone in this line of thinking. Research by consulting firms and Wall Street banks has yielded similar findings. McKinsey, one of the world’s largest consulting firms, estimated that AI will force about 12 million workers to change jobs by 2030, 25% more than it predicted two years ago. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs estimates that AI and automation could impact 300 million full-time jobs worldwide. AI has caused much debate, not only for the scale of its potential job disruption, but because it is the first to increase jobs for white-collar workers, whose jobs were generally protected from technological change.

“Most of the technological changes we’ve had before have come for working people doing relatively routine jobs,” Summers said in a Bloomberg interview. “They were automated ways of picking cotton that came from farm workers, they were things that replaced typists or telephone operators.”

According to Summers, the significant changes to previous technological leaps are a cause for great concern, particularly regarding the rise of AI. “Part of the reason you’re seeing this kind of frenzy now is that it’s the people writing the articles and their friends…who are more at risk from AI competition than most technological innovations in the past,” he said. Bloomberg, referring to his own job, said it could be automated. “I would say there’s a fair chance that AI is going to be a far greater threat to IQ than to EQ.”

Some business leaders and economists are reaching a similar conclusion, with slight variations. He believes that AI is more likely to replace some job functions, as opposed to entire roles, at least in the near future. This does not mean that some jobs will not become completely obsolete in the future, but also not without the creation of new jobs that do not yet exist. The McKinsey report also found that generative AI could automate tasks that account for 30% of hours worked. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has long been optimistic about AI’s ability to make back-office tasks more efficient, saying it can already perform 10% to 20% of “bottom-line” tasks. Krishna estimates that IBM’s programmers could be 30% more efficient, which would not limit jobs at his company, but would increase productivity so he could hire more people.

The genie is out of the bottle

Despite potential changes in the labor market, Summers is hardly a Luddite or technological doomsday. His public statements point to a man who knows that the proverbial genie can’t and probably shouldn’t be put back in the bottle. Whatever changes AI will bring, there is no doubt that ultimately there will be huge benefits from this augmented intelligence capability, he said during a talk at Stanford this spring.

Many of AI’s biggest bulls, including Altman himself, have expressed similar sentiments. “I think we’re headed towards the best world we’ve ever seen,” he said. new York Times In a podcast interview recorded just days before he was fired.

Now returning as head of the company he co-founded, Altman will have a board member in Summers, who may not share his same technical know-how, but shares his belief that the future will be driven by AI. Will be greatly affected. “Frankly, I would rather look to the future than see us trying to preserve the past,” Summers told the audience in his Stanford speech.

