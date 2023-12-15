Larry Summers talks about the 'fool's game' at the Fed, the economic impact of AI, and Trump. Here are the 5 best quotes.

Larry Summers shares his latest economic views with the Financial Times.

He talked about what he would do differently at the Fed and the prospects for a soft landing.

The former Treasury Secretary also discussed AI and another Trump presidency.

Larry Summers, who has held key roles at Harvard, the Treasury Department, and now OpenAI, shared his latest thoughts on the economy with the Financial Times.

The wide-ranging interview came ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when policymakers hinted at three rate cuts in 2024.

Summers discussed the prospects for a soft landing, inflation, what the Fed did right and wrong, the economic impact of artificial intelligence, and the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Here are his best quotes:

soft landing?

“It is not clear that the landings have been soft in the sense that there are a variety of problems – declining flows of credit, inverted yield curves, aspects of consumer behaviour, increasing evidence of debt stress – that raise the possibility that the landings if any If it is, it will not be soft.”

inflation target

“I think I would be looking for very clear evidence that inflation was kept permanently down, because I would be very concerned that we would confuse touching 2% with achieving 2%, and even more concerned that It will be about touching 2.7% and taking this as a basis for easing.”

Fed’s mistake

“I think the Fed has done itself a lot of harm by placing so much emphasis on forward guidance and transparency,” Summers said. He said Fed communications should be “vague and verbal.”

“I will try not to constrain myself too much with any set of predictions or attempt to determine my response function, because I recognize that events will come about in ways I would not anticipate, and I will risk trouble. Another way to say this is: Forward guidance is a fool’s game. The market doesn’t particularly believe in it and the Fed feels constrained by it in the future.”

artificial intelligence

“It remains to be seen how transformative artificial intelligence will be to the macroeconomy over the next several years. I think the ultimate long-term impact, whether it’s once in a decade, once in a generation, once in a century, or “Once in a millennium, going to be very profound.”

a trump run again

“When you have a president who challenges the results of elections and brags about what he can do in a day as a dictator, that’s not something that can be completely trusted.” This is a profound threat to our long-term prosperity, and therefore short-term asset prices, economic behavior, hiring, investment and everything else.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com