Larry Summers says there's substantial risk that a Trump presidency would be 'extremely devastating' to the economy: 'It's a mistake not to be exceptionally concerned' - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)

Donald Trump has taken a commanding lead in the Republican presidential primary and appears to have the lead in a hypothetical head-to-head showdown with President Joe Biden, according to several opinion polls. Amidst this news, Larry Summers explained what Trump’s possible victory would mean for the US economy.

What happened: Summers said in an interview for the Financial Times, “When you have a president who challenges the results of elections and brags about what he can do in a day as a dictator, So it’s not something that can be completely trusted.” The newsletter, which was published on Friday.

“This is a profound threat to our long-term prosperity and therefore to short-term asset prices, economic behavior, hiring, investment and everything else,” he said.

Suggesting that a “Peron-ish, Mussolini-ish type of leader” could “have a positive impact on markets and some economic variables for some time horizon,” Summers said, “is exceptionally optimistic about medium-term economic prospects.” It’s a mistake not to be concerned.” That kind of government.”

Pointing to the presidential elections of 1980, 1988, 2000, and 2004, Summers said that none of them prompted him to express concern about the economic situation in America.

“I always thought the system was strong and pendulums swing,” he said.

“I don’t feel that way about the possibility of a Trump presidency,” he said, adding: “There’s a substantial risk that it would be extremely destructive because it moves the conversation into areas about which “We don’t usually think.”

The effects of a Trump presidency, according to the economist, “will take the form of the destruction of the fabric of the rule of law, which is the air that successful capitalism breathes.”

why is it important: Economic growth under Trump’s presidency was largely positive, except for 2020, which saw a COVID-19 induced recession. Annual growth was 2.3% in 2017, 3% in 2018, 2.2% in 2019 and negative 3.7% in 2020. Overall, US GDP growth during Trump’s first term in office averaged about 0.95%.

Biden inherited an economy that was suffering the wounds of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stimulus measures that were implemented to boost the ailing economy led to a surge in inflation. In an effort to control inflation, the Federal Reserve was forced to sharply raise the fed funds rate to a 22-year high of 5.25%-5.50%.

Although inflation has declined from the heights seen in the summer of 2022, this has not given the central bank the confidence to reverse its rate hikes. Bidenomics, the term used to describe the economic policy of the current president, is also not well accepted by the American public, according to most opinion polls.

However, the stock market has regained its charm SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY – an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index – is up about 25% this year. It ended Friday’s session 0.16% lower at $469.33, according to Benzinga Pro data.

