Larry Summers says there will be a 'seismic moment' if the Fed cuts rates and should wait for concrete evidence that the economy is slowing.

Markets are raising expectations for an interest rate cut by the Fed in 2024, but Larry Summers remains cautious.

The former Treasury secretary said Friday that jobs data are promising, but he does not believe a recession will result.

He said the Fed should wait until it has “overwhelming evidence” of lower inflation or a slowing economy before cutting rates.

Even after the warm November jobs report, the market says the Federal Reserve is moving towards cutting interest rates as early as March 2024, but after the data release on Friday, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers cautioned that Policy makers should tread carefully before taking a final decision.

Sharing comments on Bloomberg Television, Summers said the central bank should wait for more concrete data before making any potential rate cuts.

“The moment they turn, or announce that they’re going to turn, will be a seismic moment,” said Summers, who is also a Harvard professor and paid contributor to Bloomberg Television. “And for that reason, they probably need to be very thoughtful and careful about getting to that point.”

Inflation has eased from above 9% last summer but remains above the Fed’s 2% target, and the labor market is showing signs of softening. Jerome Powell and Fed officials have recently sent mixed signals about what’s next for monetary policy, but traders see a 47% chance of an interest rate cut in March, according to CME’s Fed Watch tool.

A month ago, the number was around 18%.

The Labor Department said Friday nonfarm payrolls rose to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 in November, exceeding the Dow Jones forecast of 190,000. Also, unemployment fell from 3.9% to 3.7% and labor force participation increased to 62.8%.

The reports were “good”, according to Summers, and showed that the economy remained strong. However, in his view, the rise in wages raises concerns about whether the war on inflation is really over.

“The Fed should hold off on interest rate adjustments until they see some real evidence of inflation coming down, or some real evidence of the economy turning around,” Summers said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey found more signs of a cooling labor market, with the number of job openings falling from 9.4 million in September to 8.7 million in October.

This was below consensus estimates, and the lowest mark since the beginning of 2021.

Neil Dutta, head of economic research at Renaissance Macro, said the labor market is not currently the primary driver of monetary policy.

“In fact, there is an asymmetry in the Fed’s policy response methodology: Strong employment will not push them away from cuts any more than weak inflation will push them toward cuts,” Dutta wrote in a note on Friday. “The tight economy puts a limit on how many cuts we get, but it won’t stop cuts altogether. That’s what recalibrating policy is about.”

ING economists said they expect the Fed to cut rates six times next year, while Barclays predicts four cuts.

Source: www.businessinsider.com