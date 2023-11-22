Sam Altman is set to return to OpenAI with a new board, the company announced Wednesday.

Larry Summers and Brett Taylor would join, while Adam D’Angelo would remain.

Former board members Ilya Sutskever, Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley are out.

The change saw the departure of former board members Ilya Sutskever, Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley. OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment about its future with the company, sent outside regular business hours.

Brett Taylor will chair the board, according to the company’s announcement. The role was previously held by OpenAI co-founder and chairman Greg Brockman, who resigned from the board on Friday in solidarity with Altman.

Here are the details of the new board and what they said about AI.

Brett Taylor

Taylor is a Silicon Valley veteran and has worked at Google, Facebook, Twitter and Salesforce. He was the chairman of the board of Twitter until the company’s acquisition by Elon Musk last year. Till January this year, he was also the co-CEO of Salesforce.

After leaving Salesforce, Taylor launched his own AI startup with Clay Bever, previously vice president of Google Labs. The Information reported in June that Taylor had raised at least $20 million for his new venture at a valuation of more than $100 million.

Announcing his venture on LinkedIn in February, Taylor said of AI: “Rarely do you encounter a new technology so powerful that it seems inevitable that it will change the direction of every industry.” He also compared the technology to Apple’s creation of the iPhone and Internet browser.

Taylor was proposed as one of the possible candidates to join the board in an open letter signed by almost all of OpenAI’s employees, who threatened to resign if the board members themselves did not resign and reinstate Altman. If they do, they will step down.

larry summers

Larry Summers is an economist who was Treasury Secretary from 1999 to 2001 and President of Harvard University. He has also been vocal about the threat of AI to jobs and the dangers it poses.

AI will transform humanity.@VIVATech last friday in paris @LawrencePerrisot, I said: Since the Enlightenment, we have been living in a world that is defined by IQ – by cognitive processing, by developing new ideas, by bringing knowledge to bear. https://t.co/aLKph9WEla – Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) 20 June 2023

“AI is coming to the cognitive class. One of the reasons you’re seeing this kind of frenzy now is because of the people writing the articles and their friends,” Summers told Bloomberg in July.

In a March interview with GZERO Media, he also predicted that “restrictionist and protectionist policies that limit our ability to benefit from these technologies or slow down the development of AI”,

Adam D’Angelo

D’Angelo is the only current board member to remain on the board.

He is the co-founder and CEO of the question-and-answer website Quora, was previously the chief technology officer of Facebook, and joined the board of OpenAI in 2018.

D’Angelo is known for being stubborn and reluctant to change his position, The Information reported on Tuesday, quoting Quora employees.

Tech reporter Kara Swisher Posted on x On Tuesday, D’Angelo and interim CEO Emmett Shearer were representing the old board in talks with Altman and his team.

In February, D’Angelo announced that Quora was launching Poe, a chatbot app powered by AI models created by OpenAI and others like rival AI company Anthropic.

