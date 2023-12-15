Larian Studios head says Baldur's Gate 3 will never come to Game Pass

Don’t hold your breath waiting baldur’s gate 3 To show up on Game Pass. That’s not what’s happening, in an interview with Sven Vincke, founder of Larian Studios IGN. The game designer clearly stated that “this will not be on Game Pass.” Vinke further stated that this was always the plan and that the title was never considered for placement in Microsoft’s subscription gaming platform. These statements come just a week after the game officially launched on the Xbox Series X/S console.

At the core of this decision is perceived value. vinke says so baldur’s gate 3 There is a “big game” that is available at a “reasonable price”. He also said of the title’s lack of microtransactions and its overall story, “You get what you pay for.” To that end, a perfectionist runs baldur’s gate 3 It takes more than 140 hours according to How long does it take to defeat? This comes down to about 40 cents an hour, which seems like a good value to me.

Larian Studios is not Microsoft. This is a small company that needs all the money it can get, Vincke suggests that players who pay full price for it baldur’s gate 3 Will allow the developer to “continue creating other games”.

This speaks to a larger issue within the gaming community regarding the “all you can eat” nature of streaming subscription platforms like Game Pass. Obviously, paying $10 a month for access to hundreds of games is a great deal for consumers, but it remains to be seen what impact it has on developers. Some smaller developers praise the extra exposure that comes with launching on Game Pass, while others like Take Two call it a “lost opportunity” for publishers. Sony chief Jim Ryan also called the platform “value destroyer,” but he’s talking about a primary competitor, so take it with a grain of salt.

Microsoft has persisted in the idea that Game Pass actually increases sales of the included titles, as players fall in love with certain games and want to own them completely. There is some evidence to support this. Starfield It was available on the subscription service since its launch day, but still managed to become the best-selling title of September, according to data published by Microsoft. VentureBeat. However, that old adage about the cow and the free milk should apply to some gamers.

The most important thing, baldur’s gate 3 Game Pass not required. It is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed releases of the year, picking up plenty of trophies at The Game Awards and selling nearly 20 million copies on Steam alone. The game is also available on PS5 and, as mentioned, Xbox Series X/S.

