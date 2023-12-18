Largest gaming guild YGG partners with Ubisoft “Champions Tactics”

Partnership with Ubisoft on blockchain game

Blockchain game guild Yield Guild Games (YGG) announced on the 16th that it has partnered with French game developer Ubisoft on the player-versus-player (PvP) RPG Champions Tactics.

Yield Guild Games is proud to announce our collaboration with Champions Tactics @ChampionsVerse (Ubisoft) ⚔️ Their game Champions Tactics is a Web3 competitive PvP turn-based RPG that will be released next year that we’re happy to support! Details of their free chieftains are on… pic.twitter.com/572CD2hm2h – Yield Guild Games (@YieldGuild) 16 December 2023

Yield Guild Games will promote the spread of blockchain games to a variety of users and support the success of Champions Tactics.

This game is also attracting attention because the free mint of the NFT series “Warlords” will be held on the 18th from 8 pm JP time. This collection represents in-game characters that can be used as avatars.

Warlord NFT owners will also be given the privilege to mint NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of up to 5 characters for free to use in the game in the future.

What is Yield Guild Games (YGG)?

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is an autonomous decentralized organization (DAO) that specializes in investing in NFTs used in blockchain games with the aim of building a stable virtual world (metaverse) and game world economy. Said that

It is said to have over 100,000 players in over 24 countries, and in 2022 it entered the Japanese market under the name “YGG Japan”.

YGG’s main source of revenue is making profits by selling and renting NFTs owned by YGG. It also provides a platform where guild members and others can earn money using in-game assets.

Following this announcement, YGG’s own token temporarily rose to around 68 yen. Currently, it is hovering around 57 yen.

What is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO)?

Refers to a decentralized organization that functions autonomously. Abbreviation for “decentralized autonomous organization”. Unlike normal companies, there is no central administrator such as a manager. Management is done by participating members and algorithms.

Ubisoft’s first blockchain game

“Champions Tactics” is Ubisoft’s first blockchain game, and uses Japan’s game-specific blockchain “OASIS.” As of now, the game is scheduled to release in the first half of 2024.

The future trends of GameFi, which is offered by a major company, will be closely watched.

Are you really ready for tomorrow? Darkness is calling 🔥Sardar is coming 👑

Have a conversation if you dare pic.twitter.com/MFC3Bnexrt – Champions Tactics (@ChampionsVerse) 17 December 2023

Players form teams of legendary champions and engage in turn-based tactical battles against other players. The game is based on the world of Grimoire, where there are seven different factions including zombies, demons, and medieval knights.

A total of 9,999 Warlord NFTs will be created, of which 8,000 will be available for minting, 1,000 will be provided to the Oasis blockchain community, and the rest will be managed by Ubisoft. it is.

What is GameFi?

GameFi is a coined term that combines gaming and DeFi (decentralized finance). One of the DeFi sectors based on Blockchain/NFT technology. Refers to incentive-type projects and games that have a “play-to-earn” feature that allows you to earn money by playing the game.

