Large majority of Americans think country is headed in the wrong direction, many say GOP is better at economy: poll

A new poll shows that a large number of Americans are deeply disappointed about the state of the country and many believe the GOP would handle the economy better.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll came out Sunday along with polling dumps from The New York Times and Siena College that projected Democratic President Biden to lose against Republican rival Donald Trump in five of six key states.

In an ABC/Ipsos survey, more than 75% of US residents said they think the country is headed in the wrong direction, while a relatively modest 23% said they think it is headed in the right direction.

When asked which party is trusted more to run the economy – a major concern among those surveyed – respondents chose Republicans over Democrats by 35% to 25%.

Biden’s team has tried to improve its image on the economy by promoting “Bidennomics” at events across the country, but some aides fear the gambit has failed with voters.

Several surveys have shown that Republicans have received better ratings from the public than Democrats in terms of their handling of the economy. getty images

Additionally, the President has also praised the good economic data that has come in during recent months, such as low unemployment and a strong growth figure of 4.9% for the third quarter.

Still, only 33% of those surveyed by ABC/Ipsos had a favorable view of Biden, which was only a slightly better percentage than Trump, who was viewed favorably by 29%.

Public attitudes toward the country vary dramatically along partisan lines, with 95% of Republicans being negative toward its direction, compared to 54% of Democrats and 76% of independents.

President Biden is trying to undercut the Republican message on the economy, but so far, polling still shows him dead in the water. Reuters

Even among minority groups, enthusiasm for Biden is low, with only 49% of Black Americans and 33% of Hispanics indicating they have a favorable impression of him.

The 80-year-old president received 87% support from black voters and 65% from Hispanic voters in the 2020 election cycle.

What’s worse for Biden is that polling averages like RealClearPolitics Aggregate generally show him down in all the states highlighted by the Times and Ciena poll.

Donald Trump, who testified in a Manhattan court on Monday in his civil fraud trial, is trailing Biden by a slim margin in recent polling.AP

Those states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania – are paramount to winning the presidency. If Biden loses him in 2020, Trump will be president.

Election Day 2024 is just a year away – scheduled to take place on November 5, 2024.

Between now and then, some developments are likely to occur, such as the results of Trump’s multiple trials that could have a dramatic impact on the contest.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) recently launched his 2024 campaign to challenge Joe Biden, pointing to current polling numbers.AP

The ABC/Ipsos poll said that while giving a negative signal for Trump, 31% to 8% of Americans indicated that they would be more inclined to vote for the GOP standard-bearer if it were someone other than Trump. .

Forty-eight percent said whether or not Trump would appear on the ballot would have little impact on their vote.

Similarly, by a margin of 29% to 4%, respondents indicated they would be more willing to support a Democrat if the standard-bearer was someone other than Biden.

Fifty-five percent said it would not make any difference to them even if Biden gets the party’s approval.

The ABC/Ipsos survey was taken between November 3 and 4 among 949 adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3. percentage points.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate, Trump has a slight lead over Biden nationally by 0.9%. Republicans have not won the popular vote in a presidential election since 2004.

Source: nypost.com