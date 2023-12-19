Large Bitcoin Holders Raise 20,000 BTC, Set New Monthly Accumulation Record: Data

Bitcoin price has seen a decline after an impressive surge to $45,000 earlier this month. During the market downturn, Bitcoin’s loyal supporters continued to accumulate the token, helping lead a mild recovery that stabilized the price above $42,500.

According to data compiled by IntoBlock, large Bitcoin holders deposited nearly 20k BTC on December 16, the highest daily amount in a month.

The decline in BTC’s price coincided with the announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission had rejected a proposal by major exchange, Coinbase, to revise cryptocurrency regulations.

However, the accumulation trend sparks optimism despite Bitcoin’s failure to reclaim its yearly high.

Large Bitcoin holders deposited almost 20k $BTC On December 16, the highest daily amount in more than a month! pic.twitter.com/50uVDQd71s -intotheblock (@intotheblock) 19 December 2023

These institutions that hold Bitcoin for the long term maintain their positions without engaging in active trading or using their BTC as collateral.

Whales hold a substantial amount of digital assets. Due to the significant impact of their buying and selling activities on the markets, crypto watchers closely monitor their behavior to predict potential market shifts.

While long-term holders have shown a consistent accumulation trend since March 2023, the same cannot be said for short-term holders.

The latter group resorted to taking advantage of rising prices, triggering the third sharpest selloff of the year.

Even though Bitcoin has seen increasing levels of relevance and legitimacy as a global macro asset, retail traders have remained on the sidelines. This observation is supported by Google search trends, which revealed low levels of retail enthusiasm in the crypto market.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com