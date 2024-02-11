Lapointe Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear: Back-to-school Hits the Runway

Sally LaPoint took her runway guests back to school with her Fall 2024 collection, which featured an array of youthful and energetic styles on models who entered the venue from a branded school bus parked outside.

“The idea came from back in school – so the idea was to push your best friend on the first day,” she explained backstage. “I remember going to school and wondering what you were going to wear on that first day. It was the biggest deal, so every single look I just wanted it to be very strong, almost a fantasy version of what kids would wear to school these days.”

LaPointe used multiple points of inspiration, including her own ’90s school look and HBO’s “Euphoria,” to create a collection that felt perfect, created with well-executed design methods. Offers fashion-forward and trendy styles in abundance.

The Hero Style was a sheer draped dress made in maxi and mini versions in a variety of colors. The look was simple, yet exuded an effortless cool vibe, which LaPoint has proven season after season she’s a master of.

There was a range of textures with styles including tracksuits with knitted fringes, colour-blocked fur coats, nylon trenchcoats and metallic knitwear. Lapointe closed the show on a strong note with her latest denim look — a fur-lined oversized coat and feather-embellished trousers — which helped deliver a mature balance next to the collection’s more party-leaning designs. of.

She further pioneered the cool girl feel by leveraging her own DIY backpacks to collaborate with jewelry designer Chris Habana on a series of backpacks as a teenager.

“Everything I do is about vibrancy, message and energy,” she said. “Casting my girls – they come in already knowing what it is. They know LaPoint. They know it’s a strong woman, kind of a bad b-ch vibe, and they love that and make it 10 times better.

