By rafael pena

Lanny Smith was drafted into the NBA and signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings

In 2009, Lanny Smith was drafted into the NBA and signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Just 33 days after signing his contract, an unexpected and devastating knee injury shattered his hoop dreams. This sudden derailment of his basketball career caused Smith to go on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and purpose, forbes informed of. This eventually led her to the field of sports apparel, culminating in the birth of her brand, Active Faith, in 2011.

Active Faith is a faith-based sports apparel brand that weaves inspirational quotes and scriptures into its designs. Collaborating with former NBA player Anthony Tolliver and Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, Smith successfully grew Active Faith into a global e-commerce brand, with customers in 73 countries. In its inaugural year, the brand generated $100,000 in revenue and later grew into a $7 million faith-based business.

Despite his success, Smith faced obstacles in securing investment to expand his brand into retail stores, with investors sometimes turning away due to his ethnicity. However, seeing the positive impact Active Faith has had on its customers, she received many heartwarming emails, which inspired Smith to move forward. She saw the need for greater representation and decided to launch Actively Black, an apparel line focused on the upliftment and representation of the Black community, while maintaining ownership of Active Faith.

When the world shut down during the pandemic, Smith noticed how many brands made big pledges to support the Black community following the police killing of George Floyd. Nevertheless, Smith considered these gestures performative and lacking authenticity. He questioned why these companies, which had been profiting from black consumers for years, remained silent on important issues. They felt it was time to create a brand that truly represented the community.

2020 saw the rise of Actively Black on Black Friday, symbolizing a commitment to authenticity year-round, rather than aligning with specific periods of African-American recognition, such as Black History Month or Juneteenth. Smith saw an opportunity in the awakening of those who realized that many brands profited from the culture but did not include ownership of it or allow black talent to fully represent themselves without feeling forced to minimize their blackness. Have been given a chance to express in this way.

“I like to call it deprogramming and reprogramming people. Unfortunately, the effects of oppression and racism tend to seep into the subconscious. There are black people who don’t believe they are as smart, talented or equal, and I wanted to dispel those misconceptions about who we are and give that type of confidence and belief in ourselves. The community is driving the tribe, as I like to call them, around this brand,” he said. forbes,

Smith’s dedication to her brand’s mission is clear. He manufactures his apparel and accessories in Asia and Lagos, Nigeria and aims to expand his manufacturing presence in Africa. In just one week, Actively Black generated $100,000 in revenue, and the inventory they anticipated would last three months sold out in four weeks. By the end of its first year, the brand had achieved sales of $2.3 million and was on the verge of reaching $6 million, but an analytics company revealed that $8 million in potential revenue had been missed, due to overwhelming demand. Gives indication of.

“That’s something that none of those other brands have, no matter how big their budget is, no matter how big they are, that’s where they can’t compete, and that’s where I see our advantage. Am. The timing of it right now is a perfect storm for us. I believe people are more aware of the fact that some of these brands have profited from culture, but they have not incorporated the culture into ownership. They haven’t engaged the culture in giving talent the opportunity to really express themselves without feeling like they have to dumb down their blackness, and so that’s a place where a brand doesn’t have that. People feel that way, and that’s how we’re building it,” he told Forbes.

Actively Black’s brand awareness grew through significant creative partnerships with organizations such as Teleport Watches, Marvel, the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria, Slam Magazine, and a NIL deal with four HBCU athletes. These collaborations allowed the brand to remain true to its core values ​​while fueling growth.

As Smith continues to expand his business, he remains committed to giving back to the Black community. She has donated $500,000 to organizations such as the Liberation Fund, Compton Girls Club, Black Girls Smile, Black Girls & Black Boys Code, Ujima, and Black Mamas Matter Alliance. He sees Actively Black as more than an athletic line; It is a movement, a global brand in the making, uniting the diaspora and transforming the lives and beliefs of black people around the world.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com