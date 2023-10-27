Langley honors top businesses and entrepreneurs

Langley’s business community came together Thursday night to honor entrepreneurs and employers with the annual Business Excellence Awards ceremony.

Prominent attorney Rebecca Darnell was named George Preston Memorial Businessperson of the Year at the dinner.

“This award tonight is extremely special to me because, as many of you may know, I had a close relationship with George,” Darnell said.

As a new attorney in Langley, Darnell met Preston through Rotary and became his mentor. When she had a problem, she would visit Preston and put her feet up on his coffee table and they would talk it out, she said.

She said she still gets teary-eyed thinking about how George’s wife, Iris, asked her to speak at his memorial service.

“I know George is here with us today and I think Iris is too,” she said.

He thanked the community and the Chamber for making it possible to provide legal services, including pro bono work, over the years.

Tim Lahey of The Barley Merchant Taproom & Kitchen won the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award winner for a restaurant venture launched in 2021.

Lahey thanked the chamber, saying, “Creating a restaurant during a pandemic, when everyone else was closed … it was not for the faint of heart.”

A resident of Langley for 47 years, Lahey got his start in the restaurant business at age 15, flipping burgers at an Aldergrove McDonald’s.

Before opening his own restaurant in Walnut Grove, Barley Merchant, he worked with Sammy J. Worked at Peppers and managed the restaurant at Redwoods Golf Course.

With one tap for each brewery located in Langley, he said, “We are 100 percent BC specific behind the bar.” “Nothing but local.”

Langley-based design-build contracting, Orion Construction, took top honors for Business of the Year with more than 25 employees, and Murrayville Plumbing & Heating was Business of the Year with 24 or fewer employees.

Full list of winners:

• Langley Community Spirit Award: Grant Sawyer Notary Public

The Chamber noted that Sawyer was deeply committed to supporting the community, including, as incoming president of Rotary Club Langley Sunrise, working towards that group’s fundraising efforts as well as youth issues, health, sports. and supporting community groups working on agriculture.

• Employer of the Year Award: EV Logistics

One of the Fraser Valley’s largest companies with approximately 900 employees across two distribution centres, EV Logistics helps move fresh and frozen grocery products across Western Canada.

• Entrepreneurial Excellence Award: The Barley Merchant Taproom & Kitchen

An independent, locally owned restaurant that supports BC craft breweries, cideries and wineries with an all-BC drinks menu. Opened in 2021 during the early stages of reopening from the pandemic, they became a dining destination in North Langley.

• Environmental Leadership Award: Willowbrook Shopping Center

The growing mall, with 730,000 square feet of space, is working to reduce energy consumption and overall environmental footprint, aiming to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and reach net zero before 2050.

• Charitable or Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society

When not putting out fires and responding to medical emergencies, firefighters are raising funds through events that include the Chip In Golf Tournament and the Spark of Hope Gala, creating their own community programming. At the same time, other nearby local charities are also making significant financial contributions. Langley.

• George Preston Memorial Business Person of the Year Award: Rebecca Darnell, Darnell Law Group

Starting as a solo practice in family law, Darnell has expanded to a team of over 15 legal professionals. Darnell has placed an emphasis on training young lawyers and law students throughout her career, and has been deeply involved in community events, supporting numerous local organizations over the years.

• Business of the Year Award (up to 24 employees): Murrayville Plumbing & Heating

Started just seven years ago, Murrayville Plumbing & Heating has become a household name in Langley and has expanded the scope of its services, but maintained a family-oriented approach and approach to both employees and customers.

• Business of the Year Award (More than 25 Employees): Orion Construction

A leading design-build firm, Orion specializes in creating industrial and commercial spaces, and is recognized for seamlessly integrating design and construction expertise under one roof. It was founded in 2018 and has seen tremendous growth since then.

Corey Redekop, CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Source: www.langleyadvancetimes.com