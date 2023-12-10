Landspace launches third methane Zhuk-2, targets 2025 launch of new stainless steel rocket

HELSINKI – Chinese launch startup Landspace successfully sent satellites into orbit for the first time on Friday and revealed details of a new stainless steel rocket.

The third Zhuke-2 methane-liquid oxygen rocket lifted off at 6:39 pm Eastern (2339 UTC) on December 8 from the firm’s launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. Landspace confirmed launch success an hour after liftoff.

Onboard were the Honghu, Honghu-2 and Tianyi-33 satellites. The latter was developed by Spacey, a Chinese commercial satellite company that was approved by the US Treasury Department earlier this year. The four objects associated with the launch have been cataloged by the US Space Force’s Space Domain Awareness in orbits of 433 by 461 kilometers inclined at 97.3 degrees.

Zhuke-2 (“Vermillion Bird-2”) is 49.5 meters long, with a diameter of 3.35 meters and a take-off mass of 220 tonnes. The first stage is powered by four Tianke 80-ton-thrust methane-liquid oxygen engines.

It can lift a payload of 1,500 kg to a Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) of 500 km. The upgraded version will be capable of lifting 4,000 kg. The next Zhuke-2 will use an improved second stage engine.

This launch is the first time LandSpace has sent satellites into orbit. The rocket’s maiden flight, which took place in December 2022, ended in failure and resulted in the loss of an unconfirmed number of satellites. The second, in July this year, was successful. It had no active payload.

Landspace is now looking to scale up production and launch Cadence. The plan is to launch three Zhuke-2 rockets in 2024, six in 2025 and 12 in 2026, according to Zhejiang Daily, citing the company’s vice president. The company also has new, bigger plans in the works.

Stainless Steel Zuke-3

Landspace used the successful launch to reveal more defined plans for the stainless steel Zhuke-3. Plans for the rocket were first announced last month.

The two-stage Zhuke-3 will be 4.5 meters in diameter and have an overall length of 76.6 metres. It will have a mass of approximately 660 tonnes at liftoff and will be powered by nine Tianke-12B engines. LEO payload capacity when expendable will be 21,000 kg. It will carry up to 18,300 kg when the first stage is recovered in downrange, or up to 12,500 kg when returning to the launch site.

China Youth Network reported that the company is planning a 100-meter-scale hop test at the end of the year. It aims for final assembly and first flight of the ZUK-3 in 2025. Each ZUK-3 can be reused up to 20 times.

Landspace CEO Zhang Changwu told Chinese media that the company is working on a 200-ton full-flow staged-combustion-cycle engine, which will be ready in 2028. This engine will power a two-stage reusable launch vehicle with a diameter of 10 meters. ,

A paper written by a Landspace rocket engine designer earlier this year revealed that Landspace is working on a 200-ton-thrust full-flow staged-combustion-cycle methane rocket engine. China’s state-owned prime space contractor, CASC, is also developing a similar, Raptor-like engine to power its super heavy-lift launcher plans.

The paper’s author, Zhang Xiaoping, left a role under CASC in 2018 to join Landspace, sparking debate over the remuneration and retention of talent in China’s state-owned space sector as commercial plans take off in China.

Chinese business success

Landspace is one of the first commercial launch companies in China. It was founded in 2015 after the Chinese government first opened up parts of the space sector to private capital in late 2014. This development is seen as a response to commercial development in the US.

The year 2023 has been a successful year for professional launch actors. Galactic Energy, iSpace, LandSpace, Space Pioneer and state-owned spinoffs CAS Space and XSpace have all reached orbit this year, accounting for 16 of China’s 58 orbital launches.

This number includes the first successful commercial liquid propellant launches, first Space Pioneer’s kerosene-liquid oxygen Tianlong-2 and then Methalox Zhuke-2.

Another new entrant, OrionSpace, is preparing for its first launch in mid-December. Gravity-1 is a massive, 6.5 ton LEO solid rocket that will launch from a sea platform.

Source: spacenews.com