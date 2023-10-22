October 23, 2023
Landslide disrupts Metro-North Hudson Line and Amtrak service in Westchester County


New York — Saturday’s rain left slush on train tracks in Westchester County, causing disruptions to Metro-North and Amtrak.

The service disruption forced some riders to call a cab, costing some Metro-North passengers additional money and time.

“Gotta get off in Tarrytown and call Uber,” one passenger said. “It’ll probably be an extra 80 to 100 bucks and 90 minutes.”

Another passenger said, “I’m taking it to Croton, and then I’ll get on the bus to Peekskill somehow.”

Service on Metro-North’s Hudson Line between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown is partially suspended after a large landslide in Westchester County dumped soil, rocks and debris onto the tracks.

The rock collapsed dangerously close to a house, leaving a crack in the backyard. The neighborhood has now been blocked off by first responders.

Officials say there are no injuries reported and no one is trapped.

Limited bus service is being provided between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown, but transit officials are strongly recommending using B-Line buses from the Harlem Line instead.

“Maybe it’ll take me an hour more,” said one man.

“We don’t know what time we will reach home,” said a woman who was in the city for a special occasion. “It’s my birthday, so we took a dance class.”

The delay was icing on the cake.

“It is what it is, going with the flow,” one person said.

Meanwhile, a statement on Amtrak’s website said, “Due to a track outage issue, all Amtrak service running between Albany, NY and New York City is canceled for the remainder of the day on Saturday, October 21. Currently There is no alternative transportation available.” ,

“Landslides have caused significant disruption in Westchester County [Metro-North and Amtrak] Service. No injuries were reported and no one was trapped. Our top priority is to restore service as quickly as possible so Monday morning commutes can return to normal,” Governor Kathy Hochul, ex, said on Twitter.

Click here for the MTA’s latest service announcements

Source: www.cbsnews.com



