Landsec shifts focus from City of London to West End as tenants want 'liveability'

One of the UK’s largest property developers is relocating its London portfolio from the City of London to the West End as tenants want to live in vibrant locations with easy access to shopping and leisure activities.

Landsec, which owns offices and shops around Victoria Station and Piccadilly Circus in the center of London, has sold £2.5 billion of properties since 2020 – mostly single-let office buildings in the city, such as Deutsche Bank and Deloitte headquarters, as well as As the Harbor Exchange office block in Canary Wharf. More than three-quarters (76%) of the developer’s portfolio is now in the West End and Southwark south of the Thames, up from 58% in 2020, while its City assets have shrunk to 24%.

Mark Allen, chief executive of Landsec, said, “Where people want to spend time is in neighborhoods where there’s a lot going on,” adding that the City and Canary Wharf were “heavily built around offices” while the West End and South The banks were more tourism, shops and leisure activities. “It’s just that mix and that vibe. So there is never a time when things are quiet or dead in those areas. “And that’s where people want to be based.”

He said office prices have fallen an average of 25% in the City and 10%-15% in the West End since the peak, adding that assuming interest rates remain at their current levels, a single-digit decline is possible next year. Is. While the investment market is “thin” at the moment, Allen said Landsec is poised to take advantage of buying opportunities next year.

The Bank of England has signaled it will keep interest rates at the current level of 5.25%, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis, as it tries to bring down inflation, although its chief economist said It is not unreasonable to expect a rate cut by the middle of next year.

Landsec, which owns shopping malls such as Bluewater in Kent and St David’s in Cardiff, said retailers had experienced a further shift from online to physical sales since the pandemic, with most non-food items online over the past 26 months. Sales have declined. Big brands are focusing on “fewer, bigger, better” stores and looking for more space in prime locations.

It said it had attracted 25 new retail brands to its shopping centres, while Marks & Spencer had opened a larger store at the White Rose Mall in Leeds and Uniqlo had expanded into Bluewater.

The company made a pre-tax loss of £193m in the six months to September 30, down slightly from £192m a year earlier. The value of its portfolio fell by £375 million or 3.6%. Landsec said it had put £1.5bn worth of hotels, retail and leisure parks up for sale. Three years ago, it announced it would sell about a third of its total asset portfolio.

