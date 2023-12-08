Landmark study reveals new set of cells behind back pain

The big news for the millions of people who suffer from persistent low back pain is that scientists have made a potentially major breakthrough in understanding its cause at a microscopic level.

Cedars-Sinai scientists have identified a new subset of cells within the degraded jelly-like intervertebral discs in people with chronic low back pain. These cells were absent in people who either had healthy intervertebral discs or had degenerated discs but no pain.

“We have for the first time identified specialized cells that may hold the key to understanding disc pain,” said senior author Dr. Dmitry Shein, a research scientist at Cedars-Sinai. “Learning more about how these cells work may ultimately lead to the discovery of new treatment options.”

In the study, researchers simulated the conditions of disc degeneration and transformed cultured cells into cells of this newly discovered pain-associated subtype.

They also grew cells in one chamber of a two-chamber chip. In the second chamber, they placed pain-signaling neurons created from stem cells. What they found was that when pain-related cells were in the chip, neurons in the other chamber grew axons – the fibrous networks that signals travel – in the direction of the pain cells.

And when healthy cells were in that adjacent chamber, there was no change in the structure of the neurons.

“We don’t know whether pain-associated cells attracted the invasion of neurons, or healthy cells repelled it, but there were certainly differences between healthy and pain-associated cells,” Schein said.

Because the intervertebral discs have no nerve endings, their degeneration does not necessarily cause low back pain. However, as these spinal shock absorbers wear out and dry out, the surrounding tissue can interfere with them.

“Sometimes, when a disc degenerates, nerve endings from the surrounding tissue invade the disc, and we believe this causes pain,” Sheen said.

This is an exciting discovery that may provide an important treatment option for the approximately 40% of the adult population who develop low back pain due to disc degeneration.

Researchers think treatment options may include reprogramming the cells associated with pain or filling the disc with healthy cells to overcome the problematic cells.

“Precisely targeting the ‘bad’ cell subtype or complementing the ‘good’ cell subtype may provide useful strategies for treating disc-based back pain,” said Clive Svendsen of Cedars-Sinai. “This study validates some of the knowledge in classical disc or pain biology and may be a step toward targeted cell therapies that address the root causes of low back pain.”

This study was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine,

Source: Cedars-Sinai

Source: newatlas.com