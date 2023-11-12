Lever House, the masterpiece at 390 Park Avenue that first brought curtain-wall design to commercial New York in 1952, is back in business after a two-year closure and a $100 million redevelopment.

The project of owners Brookfield and WatermanClark is no routine restoration, but a revelation for those who have passed here a thousand times and never knew what lay behind the light green window panes.

Our first glimpse inside last week was a thrilling surprise. The historic, 260,000-square-foot tower’s smaller office floors — only 11,000 square feet on all but one of the 21 floors above a three-story podium — are windows onto “Mad Men”-era Manhattan.

Its perpendicular orientation to Park Avenue and deep setbacks from East 53rd and 54th Streets on the north and south sides provide a diorama of mid-20th-century, International Style design.

The Lever House was famously built much smaller than zoning allowed.

Lever House has sweeping views of Park Avenue, including the Seagram Building, the Racquet and Tennis Club, and the recently opened 425 Park Avenue. Brian Jack/NY Post

It is a dwarf among the million-square-foot towers of Park Avenue.

But as the Landmarks Preservation Commission said, Lever House “signaled the transformation of a style associated with an idealistic European social movement into a symbol of corporate America.”

CBRE leasing agent John Maher said he was as surprised as we were by the light-box effect of the office floors.

A spacious third-floor lounge club designed by Marmol Radziner includes a stylish central bar and dining room. Brian Jack/NY Post

“I hadn’t been in for about 40 years,” he said, “because the building was always fully or mostly leased.”

Despite all its architectural accolades, Lever House has had a troubled history.

Former Mayor Ed Koch and preservationists saved it from demolition for a larger tower before it was designated a protected landmark in 1982.

After Lever Brothers’ parent company Unilever moved most of its offices to Connecticut in 1997, there were frequent changes in ownership and tenants, of which Alcoa was the largest.

By then, most of the building’s exterior spandrel panels, glass and steel were badly decayed.

Abby Rosen’s RFR Realty, which purchased the leasehold in 1997, restored the facade a few years later and launched a restaurant for the first time.

But extensive redevelopment did not begin until Brookfield & WatermanClark took control in 2020 and the few remaining tenants moved out the following year.

Among the changes made by the new owners in collaboration with the original architect SOM, they restored the exterior plaza floors and lobby terrazzo floors; introduced a diffused lighting system to improve brightness and energy efficiency; and installed new mechanical systems. The stainless steel columns and plaster ceilings were restored.

An Ellsworth Kelly sculpture collection was installed as the building’s first public art presentation.

Convector units from the 1950s were replaced with state-of-the-art Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). Y

The addition of convectors added two feet of floor space on either side of each floor and an additional foot of ceiling height.

An expansive third-floor Lever Club designed by Marmol Radziner includes a stylish central bar, dining room and a 15,000-square-foot landscaped outdoor terrace that was originally used by Lever Brothers employees.

Food and beverage service is provided by St. Ambrose Hospitality which operates Italian restaurant Casa Lever on the ground floor.

Maher said that before official marketing begins, three leases have already been signed with undisclosed tenants, including a larger 35,000-square-foot second floor.

He declined to discuss rents but outside brokerage sources said “asking” starts at $200 per square foot.

Tenants will likely be financial firms such as hedge funds and private equity that need smaller, jewel-box facilities, and perhaps consumer product companies.

“What’s amazing is that the original Lever Company designed a building in the 1950s in the spirit of what everyone is trying to do today – integrated facilities and air and light for all,” Maher said.

He said the goal of the redevelopment was to enhance the existing property with a “fully integrated, holistic design to transform it from a wonderful office building of the 1950s to a building for the modern era.” “We are very proud of our history but we are more excited about the future.”

