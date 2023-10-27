Landlords to sell at triple rate in 2021 – latest update

Accommodation

Landlords are set to sell their rental homes at three times the pace of two years ago, as rising mortgage costs force more people to dispose of their property portfolios.

According to a survey by advisory firm Cornerstone Tax, about 15 per cent of people owning rental properties are likely to sell their property this year. That’s nearly three times the pace of two years ago, when mortgage costs were much lower.

Cornerstone chairman David Hannah said: “Many of these landlords took out mortgages on buy-to-let schemes during a period of sustained low interest rates. Fast forward to 2023, and the pressures currently facing landlords are immense.

Mr Hannah said: “We are generally seeing an exodus of landlords from the capital and the south east, who are instead looking towards the north east of England. This is an area that has seen the greatest increase in property prices over the past twelve months, with many seeing it as a safer investment than capital.

Earlier this week, figures revealed that almost two-thirds of London investors who have bought properties this year have done so in other parts of the country.

The biggest winner from this change is northern England, which now accounts for 24 percent of total purchases by London landlords.

This is expected to increase pressure on tenants, who already face rising prices, to find property in London.

08:07am BST

British Airways profits jump as passengers travel abroad in the summer

British Airways owner IAG has reported a 56 per cent rise in profits in the three months to the end of September, following “continued strong demand on all our routes”.

IAG said its pre-tax profit reached £1.4 billion in the latest quarter, compared with £879 million in the same period a year earlier. It benefited from a 6.2 percent decline in fuel costs, while its revenue per passenger rose 2.2 percent.

The company said it saw particularly strong demand from passengers for travel to leisure destinations across the North and South Atlantic and Europe.

Chief Executive Luis Gallego said: “This quarter represents a record third quarterly performance for IAG. This is allowing us to invest in the business and reduce a significant amount of our debt.

07:53am BST

Dame Alison Rose’s pay decision to be announced ‘as soon as possible’

Dame Alison Rose

Separately in an FCA statement this morning, NatWest said it would announce its decision on the pay of former chief executive Dame Alison Rose “as soon as possible”.

The bank said it is considering the findings of its independent review of the account closure and deciding on appropriate outcomes.

07:43am BST

NatWest accused of potential regulatory breaches over Faraj account

NatWest’s independent report into how account closure decisions were taken could show evidence of regulatory breaches, the City watchdog has said.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it had reviewed the report’s findings and identified areas where the bank and its Coutts business needed improvement.

It said in a statement: “In recent weeks, we have confirmed to both companies that we are now reviewing how the companies’ governance, systems and controls are working to identify and address any significant deficiencies.” Have been.

“This supervisory work will include the use of our statutory information gathering powers, interviews with relevant bank staff and a review of appropriate policies or procedures.”

The statement comes in the wake of the scandal over Coutts’ decision to close Nigel Farage’s personal and business accounts earlier this year. Dame Alison later told a BBC reporter that she did so for professional reasons.

However, Mr Farage claimed Coutts had taken the action for political reasons. The bank’s response to a subject access request he submitted later revealed that its staff had decided that his views did not align with the bank’s values.

07:42 am BST

Good morning!

New figures revealed this morning show tenants are coming under greater pressure, with almost a sixth of British landlords planning to sell their rental property.

According to a survey by consulting firm Cornerstone Tax, 15 percent of people who own rental property are looking to sell it. London is expected to be most affected by the exodus of landlords.

5 things to start your day

1) Amazon earns biggest profit since lockdown shopping boom , Online retailer enjoying revival as shoppers spend more

2) Michael Gove threatens to sanction councils that support a four-day week , The new guidance comes as shorter working weeks fail to provide ‘value for money’

3) Unilever downgrades social purpose after ‘ethic-signal’ backlash , Dove & Hellman’s creator says it will no longer try to ‘force fit’ brands into a cause

4) Britain risks becoming dependent on oil and gas imports as North Sea production falls , Fossil fuel production will decline to almost zero in the next two to three decades

5) Heathrow eyes revamp of third runway as it cuts losses , Controversial extension will be ‘top of list’ for new chief executive

what happened overnight

Wall Street stocks closed lower on Thursday after blue-chip companies warned that economic uncertainty could hit profits.

The S&P 500 fell 49.54 to 4,137.23, after hitting its lowest level in five months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 251.63 to 32,784.30 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 225.62 to 12,595.61.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.84 percent from 4.96 percent late Wednesday.

Cautious optimism that solid post-market US tech earnings are set to fuel a rebound on Wall Street will boost Asian equities.

Shares in Hong Kong were trading higher, while Australian, Japanese and South Korean shares were also in the green. Mainland Chinese shares fluctuated after industrial companies’ profit data showed growth, although slightly softer than the previous period.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 rose in the Asian session after the underlying benchmark fell 1.9 percent on Thursday.

Among currencies, the yen was steady in Tokyo after inflation, an indicator of Japanese consumer cost pressures, unexpectedly accelerated for the first time in four months.

The Australian dollar rose 0.1 percent to $0.6330, while the yuan was little changed at 7.3235 per dollar.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com