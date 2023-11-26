Landlords face £1,700 per year loss on new rents for social tenants

social housing rent

Despite Jeremy Hunt’s attempt to boost profits in his autumn statement, landlords face an annual loss of £1,700 on new rentals to social tenants.

Economists have warned that the increase in housing benefit payments announced last week will cover only a third of the rise in market rents over the past four years.

This means that landlords who offer housing benefit to tenants will either receive rents below market rates or risk owing tenants arrears.

The Chancellor announced last Wednesday that Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates, which determine the amount of housing benefit claimants receive, will be increased in April 2024 to cover rents for the cheapest 30 per cent of homes in each area.

LHA rates have been stable since the pandemic began, but record levels of rent growth since 2020 mean they have now outstripped what is available in the market.

Right now, instead of covering the cheapest 30 per cent of homes, the housing allowance only covers rents for the cheapest 5 per cent of newly listed properties, according to property website Zoopla.

Mr Hunt’s latest decision means LHA rates will be increased to cover the cheapest 30 per cent of properties based on current rents.

But this increase will be based on the average rent increase across all properties since September 2019, which is about 12.5 per cent. This measure includes tenancies that have not been renewed.

Andrew Wishart, who runs housing services at Capital Economics, said the average increase in market rates on new rented properties was almost three times that, or 33 per cent.

This means that even after the LHA increase, the monthly Housing Benefit payment for a two-bedroom home will still be £143 less than the market rate for a new rental home, Mr Wishart said. Over the course of a year, this would be a reduction of £1,716.

Adam Kingswood of Kingswood Residential Investment Management in Nottingham said landlords with tenants on benefits struggle to charge more than LHA rates because tenants cannot afford the difference.

Mr Kingswood said: “We have landlords who want to increase rents because rents have increased by about 10 per cent in the last year and their costs have increased. But tenants have already used up all their housing benefits. and say that they will not be able to feed their children.

Mick Roberts, a large portfolio landlord in Nottingham who has tenants on profit, said: “The average rent for a two bed in Nottingham is £800. Local Housing Allowance is £550. “If it goes to £620 I will still be down more than 20 per cent.”

Mr Roberts said he would raise rents on his social rent properties in line with the increase in LHAs, but this would only cover part of the reduction in market rates.

This shortage is likely to increase further in future.

Capital Economics forecasts rents to rise by another 7.7 per cent in 2025-26, but next year’s LHA upgrading will be a one-off, with rates stabilizing again from 2025-26. “This will create a new shortage,” Mr Wishart said.

A DWP spokesperson said: “The £1.2 billion increase in Local Housing Allowance announced in the Autumn Statement means around 1.6 million households will have an improved income of £800 a year.

“Our approach is not intended to cover all rents in all areas, and we expect that those receiving housing assistance will have to make the same decisions about where they can afford to live as those who do not receive benefit system support.

“We have invested more than £30 billion in housing support this year, while our discretionary housing payments provide a safety net for anyone struggling.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com