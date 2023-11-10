Landlord SBB faces bond repayment demand over breach claim

(Bloomberg) — Troubled Swedish landlord SBB faces an inflection point as one of its creditors demands its money back, the first time such written notice has been given.

Stockholm-based Sammhallsbygnadsbolaget i Norden AB – as the company is officially known – has been at the center of Sweden’s property crisis as landlords struggle to find ways to refinance the billions of dollars of bonds they accumulated in the era of cheap money. are doing. Now one of those bondholders has run out of patience, saying repayment is required on the grounds that SBB has breached a key condition in its loan.

The pressure now being felt among borrowers like SBB and Heemsteden Bostad AB underlines the depth of Europe’s looming real estate crisis, where companies like Signa Holding GmbH are teetering on the brink. Most bond debt in Sweden is floating rate and short term, meaning that the pressure of higher interest rates falls on the country first.

SBB’s creditor sent a letter to the company claiming that the landlord had breached a limit measuring the amount of profit divided by the interest owed on its loan – known as the interest-coverage ratio – and as a result The company must pay the notes immediately. Their scheduled maturities are in 2028 and 2029, according to a statement. SBB did not disclose the identities of the bondholders seeking the so-called acceleration.

SBB said it “strongly rejects” the claim that this is a breach “and thus believes that the acceleration notice received from this Eurobond holder is ineffective.”

The creditor’s total stake in the two series of euro-denominated social bonds is approximately €46 million ($49.2 million), equivalent to about 1% of SBB’s total bond stock, according to the statement.

“The debt owed by these claimants represents a very small portion of our outstanding debt,” Chief Executive Officer Liev Sinns said in an interview.

The development comes in the wake of a major restructuring at SBB, which was announced by Sinnes in September, to split the company into three units and secure new funds to cover a near-term funding gap of approximately $730 million. Can be done. Despite taking a major step towards stabilizing its finances, the group’s bonds continue to trade at deeply distressed levels, while its share price has hovered near record lows.

The CEO, who declined to name those making the claims, told Bloomberg that “this issue is not new, similar opinions have been expressed before and we have made our position clear back in May.”

Earlier this summer, a group of bondholders, advised by PJT Partners, demanded that SBB make a number of changes to the company. The group warned at the time that “a signal portion” believed the landlord had breached the interest-coverage contract and would press for an event of default if progress was not made quickly.

“It is in the best interests of SBB and all of our stakeholders to allow the company to continue executing on its strategy and strengthening its financial position,” Sinnes said.

The Stockholm-based landlord was scheduled to report third-quarter earnings today, but earlier this week the publication date was pushed back to Monday, Nov. 13.

