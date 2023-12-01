Landbank approves P20 billion loan to support ACEN's RE projects

Land Bank of the Philippines approved a P20 billion loan to Ayala Group’s listed energy platform ACEN Corp., in support of the government’s push to expand the renewable energy mix in the country.

The loan will partly finance ACEN’s general corporate needs and investments in renewable energy projects, in line with the government’s target under the National Renewable Energy Program to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s power generation mix from the current 22 percent to 35 percent. is in accordance with. By 2030.

LandBank President and CEO Lynette Ortiz and ACEN President and CEO Eric Francia formalized the loan agreement on November 29, 2023 at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City. He was joined by ACEN Corp. chief finance and compliance officer Maria Corazon Dizon, treasurer Cecil Cruzabarra and corporate finance head Juan Martin Sequia, along with Landbank senior vice president Ma. Celeste Burgos and Lucila Tesorero.

“Landbank is proud to collaborate with ACEN, as we continue to build strategic partnerships to address the impact of global warming and climate change in the country. More than just a loan agreement, we see this partnership as an important step that supports the greening of our energy sector,” Ortiz said.

ACEN has more than 4,500 MW of capacity from its owned facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, with a renewable share of 98 percent, the highest in the region.

This year, ACEN allocated up to P50 billion to continue growing its renewable energy portfolio.

Landbank’s loan to ACEN underlines the Bank’s emphasis on promoting sustainable finance and environmental protection, while funding key economic growth sectors to help combat the consequences of climate change.

