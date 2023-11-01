Land Securities Group PLC (LON:LAND) is a favorite among institutional investors, with a stake of 86%.

key insights

Significantly high institutional ownership means that Land Securities Group’s share price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 15 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership.

Proprietary research with analyst forecast data helps provide a good understanding of the opportunities in a stock

To understand who really controls Land Securities Group PLC (LON:LAND), it’s important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions hold a majority share of the company with 86% ownership. In other words, the group faces maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional people have access to large amounts of capital, their market moves are much more scrutinized by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a large portion of institutional money invested in a company is usually a huge vote of confidence in its future.

Let’s take a closer look at what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Land Securities Group.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Land Securities Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Land Securities Group. This conveys some credibility among professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone because institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop rapidly. So it’s worth looking at Land Securities Group’s earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half of the issued stock, the board will have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds do not have any meaningful investments in Land Securities Group. BlackRock, Inc. Currently the largest shareholder with 12% shares. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders hold 4.9% and 4.8% of the outstanding shares respectively.

A closer look at our ownership data shows that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51%, meaning no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock’s expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a fair number of analysts covering the stock, so it could be useful to find out their overall view on the future.

Insider Ownership of Land Securities Group

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals that leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data shows that insiders own less than 1% of Land Securities Group PLC. However, it is possible that insiders may have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Keep in mind that this is a big company, and insiders own UK£2.8m worth of shares. Absolute value may be more important than proportionate share. It’s good to see that board members own shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

general public ownership

With 12% ownership, the general public, consisting mostly of individual investors, has a degree of influence over Land Securities Group. Although this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favor, they can still exert a collective influence on company policies.

It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Land Securities Group better, we need to consider many other factors. In this case: we have seen 2 warning signs for Land Securities Group You should be aware of it, and one of them makes us a little uncomfortable.

but after all this is the futureThe past, not the future, will determine how well this business owner will perform. So we think it’s worth taking a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

