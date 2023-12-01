Land prices still at market high

by Ron Stock

Land is still selling at the top of the market. So far, high interest rates and low commodity prices have not affected sales prices, according to BigIron Realty.

BigIron, based in Columbus, Neb., a licensed real estate broker in eight states, compiles the report each month for this column.

The following are some of the most recent sales in Nebraska. The time it takes to market and sell a farm through an online auction is approximately six weeks. This month, all sales reported are courtesy of BigIron Realty.

North east

Stanton County. A total of 160 acres of land was sold in the online auction for $1,760,000. This rolling dryland farm is located just north of Leh. There is a good gravel road on its east and north sides. According to the Stanton County Farm Service Agency, there are 152 acres of cropland on the quarter section.

Southeast

Cass County. A total of 80 acres of land was sold for $1,292,000 in the online auction. The farm has been in the family for over five generations since the early 1900s, so the sale provided a rare opportunity. As reported by the FSA, this highly productive 80 acres of land is relatively flat and consists of 76.5 base acres. It has very rich soils, 91% percent of which is Yutan silty clay loam – the remainder being composed of Aksarben silty clay loam and a little Monoma silty loam, which together score an excellent National Commodity Crop Productivity Index of 61.1. This farm is 5.5 miles east of Greenwood.

Polk County. A total of 305.78 acres of land in two tracts sold for $3,834,071 in an online auction. Tract 1 is 240 acres of which 226.65 acres are cropland, and according to the Upper Big Blue NRD, 173 acres of those are considered irrigated. Private property in the sale includes an 80-hp gearhead with a seven-tower valley pivot and pump with a corner system. The power unit and fuel tank were not included in the sale. The farm also has two grain bins – an approximately 8,000 bushel bin and a 16,000 bushel bin. Good gravel road available off Highway 66.

Tract 2 consists of 65.78 acres, with the best soil in the county and access by a good gravel road. The sale included the seven-tower Valley Pivot with a corner system. The pivot is located on the neighboring side of the line and is connected to its well. The neighbor-tenant uses this pivot to irrigate his property. In return, they supply water to the property. There was no obligation or agreement to continue this arrangement after the sale.

Central

Hall County. A total of 21.36 acres of land sold for $600,216 in the online auction. It is a feedlot permitted for 2,500 head. Tract 2 has a lagoon water impoundment facility which remains in place. There is a 60 by 100 feet machine shed with cement floor. There are six grain bins with wet and dry legs, and a dump pit for storing approximately 210,000 bushels. The grain bin capture takes place on April 1st. There is about 1,600 feet of flat-bottomed space, and some new. It has a hydraulic squeeze chute with one galley and fuel storage of 14,000 gallons.

There is an open concrete bunker, a 74-foot scale service, a scale house with restrooms and air conditioning. The cattle sheds currently on site belong to the tenant and were not sold with the easement. The lagoon pond is pumped up to the center pivot. This feedlot was a turnkey operation. It is a ranch-style, five-bedroom, three-bathroom home. It has new air conditioning installed, hardwood floors and kitchen with bar. The basement is partially ready.

Stock is the co-founder of BigIron Auctions and Realty with his brother Mark.

Source: www.farmprogress.com